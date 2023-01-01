The ability to manage data in an effective and flexible manner is paramount, and runs in tandem with improved visualisation, smart manufacturing, digitisation, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and edge computing. To this end, IIoT-enabled devices, gateways, edge boxes, and industrial PCs, (running at the edge) are meeting the above requirements while improving productivity and performance.
Indeed, it is providing the next phase in digital transformation and experience. Moreover, these devices form part of an end-to-end cybersecurity lifecycle which safeguards operations and assets.
Today, there are several software options that can support asset performance within the IIoT. Running at the edge, on Edge Box and iPCs, it connects OT from the field to IT and cloud applications, for data management and optimisation.
The good news is that there are IIoT starter packs readily available to ease the deployment of a complete IIoT application for smart factories, supported by services and project teams.
Advanced IIoT edge software, or application-oriented software like Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Maintenance Manager or EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor software architectures are tested and validated to work with edge boxes and iPCs. In turn, it meets the needs of deeper applications at the edge, providing analytics for automation systems’ AI capability.
Real-world application
Associated software can be selected from the device’s online configurator and delivered as a best-in-class pre-installed bundle to improve business. From a single, configured order, the edge box and iPC hardware, pre-installed with the latest software version and activation licence, can be dispatched quickly.
A dedicated support team is the single point of contact, for the complete bundle, to resolve any issues.
An extensive testing and validation process, and easy integration of hardware, software and operating systems, make complete commissioning faster, saving time, money, and resources.
Optimised asset performance
Edge boxes and industrial PCs are creating a new digital experience at the edge. They combine asset performance with predictive maintenance, IIoT edge-to-cloud connection, smart factory features and digitisation, to address the increasing demand for data management, analytics and dashboards at the edge. They can run on two main IIoT architectures:
1. Traditional – based on HMI (human machine interface) and scada (supervisory control and data acquisition), for visualisation and connections to drivers through software like OPC UA (Unified Architecture), MQTT standard and so forth, to connect to IT or even cloud applications.
2. Node-RED tool for essential data wiring of the connected products to the apps, analytics, and services at the IT and cloud levels at the edge.
For more capabilities, these IIoT architectures can also be built with dedicated edge software to offer more advanced connectivity (OT & IT), data modelling and processing, store and forward possibilities, and system monitoring.
Edge box and industrial PCs such as Schneider Electric’s Harmony offerings run natively on any Windows, cloud applications, protocols and connected products. This mitigates the need for manual data collection and computing, thereby improving agility and performance.
Lastly, edge box and industrial PCs are ready for end-to-end cybersecurity systems to protect data and assets. They are validated according to the ISA/IEC-62443 international cybersecurity standard for industrial automation and control and designed according to prescribed recommendations.
Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.
Read more...Buildings, meet your digital twin Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
Read more...Autonomous equipment for mine safety
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have begun to transform many sectors, and the mining industry is no different. The inherently hazardous environment within a mine can be made far safer with AI-based solutions such as autonomous equipment.
Read more...A unified approach to water and wastewater challenges Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s water and wastewater woes are well documented and mimic what can be described as a worldwide crisis. The country’s water infrastructure challenges are further exacerbated by loadshedding. To mitigate water quality issues, South Africa has adopted the Blue and Green Drop Programme which has been effective in raising awareness of water management issues in the country.
Read more...Schneider Electric at African Mining Indaba Schneider Electric South Africa
News
The clean energy transition of the MMM industries will require the quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040. Speaking at the recent African Mining Indaba, president of MMM at Schneider Electric, Rob Moffitt emphasised that the supply of critical minerals and metals could fall short as soon as 2025.
Read more...Cybersecurity awareness is no longer a generic exercise for business
IT in Manufacturing
Ransomware and phishing remain the top two cyberthreats today, and often human error is to blame for successful breaches. Cybersecurity awareness training has become essential for business, but it is often an exercise that is not given sufficient attention because the liability for a breach has been limited.
Read more...Smart cities and the sum of their parts Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Business premises are one of the first places companies take stock of when assessing their electricity usage and the optimisation thereof, and buildings must become smarter.
Read more...The Eplan Partner Network EPLAN Software & Services
IT in Manufacturing
Companies rely on a variety of software applications from different manufacturers. The Eplan Partner Network was founded to exploit the full potential of productive interactions between the various solutions in the environment of product configurators, CPQ, PLC and PLM/ERP.
Read more...Keeping the lights on Schneider Electric South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.