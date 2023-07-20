Digital Industries signs partnership agreement with AVEVA

March 2023 News

Digital Industries (DI) through its business unit, Industry Software Solutions and Support (IS³), announced that it has become an AVEVA Select partner for the East and West Africa regions. AVEVA Select partnership allows Digital Industries to deliver AVEVA's full portfolio of leading-edge industrial software solutions to customers that will help them become more sustainable and profitable.

The AVEVA Select agreement has set specific strategic intent to support customers’ requirements for improving operational efficiency, driving better returns and increasing the sustainability of their businesses. A people-based ecosystem driving digital transformation is the key enabler to achieving these strategic objectives on the African continent. DI will expand its ecosystem of customers and partners who want to adopt technologies to enable their digital transformation. Leveraging existing indigenous knowledge and skills and creating new skills pools is the key differentiator.

In East Africa, the regional footprint will be led by Kenyan operations AVEVA Select East Africa, and the Nigerian representative offices AVEVA Select West Africa will take on a similar role in West Africa. Both these operations are also investing heavily in establishing training and demonstration centres to build these skills pools and to equip system integrators, partner companies and end-users with skills to enable them to maximise the use of the technology and to customise the service offerings available.

The coveted AVEVA Select Partner designation allows distributors to enable customers simplify design, optimise production, and maximise performance. By leveraging the breadth of the AVEVA software portfolio, AVEVA Select partners can take advantage of programs designed to suit every product and solution specialization in the engineering and industrial segments. The AVEVA Select Program offers an effective way for partners to penetrate new markets and build upon existing solutions and local relationships.

The AVEVA Select partnership has accelerated the value that DI can provide, empowering their customers and partners to optimise engineering, operations, and asset performance. A common digital thread across all enterprise pillars is enabling a new level of Performance Intelligence using bedrock technologies from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data to the cloud and hybrid solutions.

With AVEVA’s Engineering solutions, they can assist customers in efficiently delivering capital projects on time and within budget. The AVEVA Operations suite eliminates supply chain value leaks while improving operational efficiency and enhancing collaboration. DI can also empower customers and partners to balance operating expenses and risk to optimise performance with AVEVA Asset Performance Management.

“Digital Industries’ customers and partners will continue to get the same dedicated local support, now with the added value of wider access to AVEVA’s complete portfolio of solutions, which enables a new level of Performance Intelligence using technologies such as AI, IIoT, big data and cloud. The AVEVA Select program helps our distributors to deliver even more value and support their customers’ digital transformation initiatives,” said Kerry Grimes, AVEVA’s Global Head of Partners. “We are pleased to extend Digital Industries coverage as an AVEVA Select partner and look forward to developing and capitalising on mutually beneficial growth strategies.”

“The Industrial sector in Africa is the final frontier for at scale digital transformation. Leaders in industry are adopting strategies for digital transformation across the continent. The market for industrial software and services is increasing exponentially and growth will be driven by customer value creation. As an AVEVA Select partner, we are on a journey to create sustainable digital champions. We look forward to industrial organisations joining us,” concluded Dion Govender, CEO of Digital Industries and managing director of IS³.

For more information visit www.eastafrica.avevaselect.com and www.westafrica.avevaselect.com

Credit(s)

IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support





