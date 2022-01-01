Enhancing sustainability in electrical and digital building infrastructure

Legrand South Africa has introduced a new services and solutions plan that is tailored to meet exact customer requirements, at the same time ensuring the highest standards in electrical and digital building infrastructure. The Legrand team understands that dependable power and networking services are critical in many sectors, including data centres, healthcare and hospitality, and in commercial and industrial projects.

According to Legrand specialists, it is increasingly important − as South Africa’s power crisis deepens, and there is a greater need for digital stability – that professionals assist industry, business owners, healthcare institutions and people at home, to continue to function as normally as possible. Legrand is committed to working closely with customers to ensure sustainability, energy efficiency and optimum performance of equipment for every installation, at all times.

The local operation has entered into service agreements with strategic partners, enabling the team to offer direct installation and after-sales services. Legrand specialists work closely with partners to provide in-house CAD services for project requirements, also ensuring that suitable products are selected for every specific installation.

The Legrand team, which comprises highly skilled engineers and technicians in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, also offers services in Botswana, Namibia and Zambia. A dependable after-sales service with a dedicated service support line includes Tier 3 level support to data centres.

After-sales service technicians and factory trained technicians efficiently handle any repair or breakdown to ensure that backup power solutions deliver the highest standards of performance and reliability, at minimal cost. Legrand’s new services and solutions cover key areas, including transformers, busbars, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and distribution boards.

Services designed to enhance Legrand transformers ranging from 650 to 3000 kVA comprise customised packages to suit specific project requirements. Busbar installation services support Legrand busbars that handle the distribution of power from 63 to 6000 A. Because it is critical that planning of a busbar system is done correctly from inception, the team assists with design and CAD modelling. This service is supported by onsite engineers who are responsible for installation and commissioning, as well as after-sales services.

Legrand also offers comprehensive UPS services that extend from the planning phase to maintenance. Every part of the process is critical and can lead to catastrophic failure if not done correctly. Consistent services and regular maintenance are essential to ensuring users have power when they need it, especially as scheduled loadshedding and power outages continue to escalate.

Distribution boards form the backbone of every building by ensuring optimum efficiency and safety in electrical installations. Legrand services for distribution boards include every aspect, from pre-sales to switch-on of the system, and maintenance.

Legrand’s environmentally responsible approach to constantly changing project requirements is enhanced through the introduction of the company’s new services and solutions plan. This initiative enhances ongoing technological developments of the company’s product portfolio in terms of energy efficiency, quality power supply, safety, and aesthetics.

