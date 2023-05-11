Empowering SA’s women in automation, manufacturing, and infosecurity
March 2023
IT in Manufacturing
The month of March marks International Women’s Month, with International Women’s Day celebrated on 8 March. Adopted by the United Nations, this year’s theme of ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ recognises the gap in technology access for women across the globe and seeks to celebrate progress while highlighting fairness for women in all facets of life.
There are more women in South Africa than men, yet men still largely dominate certain fields such as working in manufacturing and infosecurity. Fortunately, many women are breaking through gender roles and old perceptions, leading the way and inspiring other women to do the same.
South Africa’s B-BBEE laws promote the inclusion of women and while there is still more work to be done to see better results across the country, it is positive that South African laws support better inclusion. An estimated 98% of businesses in South Africa are SMMEs, but according to Stats SA, 47% of women living here are economically inactive. To improve this misaligned narrative, women need to be empowered and given access to information and upliftment, such as networking opportunities that can help to encourage professional growth.
Upcoming events that seek to offer these opportunities are the 12th Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF), co-located with the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, running from 9 – 11 May 2023.
Infosecurity Africa, the African edition under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, will cover the latest trends, threats and cybercrime prevention tactics. The AATF’s theme this year is “For Africa from Africa” and will comprise all things automation and technology.
The exhibitions will drive industry development and bring together the leading entrepreneurs, small businesses and public and private stakeholders in automation, technology, infosecurity, and manufacturing in one venue.
“It’s an opportunity to get inspired and to see an array of individuals and businesses working in these industries. Supporting women who are doing great work among them is very important to us,” says Carol Weaving, managing director at RX Africa, the award-winning organisers behind these exhibitions.
“Women have been underrepresented in the workforce generally, but that trend is shifting in exciting ways as women make strides in fields like automation and cybersecurity. At RX Africa, we believe in creating dedicated event spaces that make it easy to discover the latest trends and growth opportunities, and to meet the right suppliers or new business partners in these featured industries.”
Visitors can look forward to hearing from the Women Economic Assembly (WECONA) at a networking breakfast on 11 May during the AATF. WECONA has united industry associations and companies in industry-wide support towards reaching gender transformation targets. “Tackling inequality in the key sectors of our economy through the WECONA initiative has encouraged many women to strive towards professional growth, which inspires other women to do the same. We want to keep building on this progress and our vision to bolster the participation of women-owned enterprises in our economy,” says Futhi Mtoba, Co-chair of the Women Economic Assembly.
For more information, contact +27 10 496 3500, aatf@rxglobal.com www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com
Further reading:
Expanding the value proposition of the PDS
IT in Manufacturing
Proximity detection system (PDS) technology has over the years ushered in a new era in mine safety management.
Read more...
Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.
Read more...
Buildings, meet your digital twin
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
Read more...
Autonomous equipment for mine safety
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have begun to transform many sectors, and the mining industry is no different. The inherently hazardous environment within a mine can be made far safer with AI-based solutions such as autonomous equipment.
Read more...
OPC Foundation welcomes 900th member
IT in Manufacturing
The OPC Foundation is proud to welcome Procter & Gamble as its 900th OPC Foundation member
Read more...
A unified approach to water and wastewater challenges
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s water and wastewater woes are well documented and mimic what can be described as a worldwide crisis. The country’s water infrastructure challenges are further exacerbated by loadshedding. To mitigate water quality issues, South Africa has adopted the Blue and Green Drop Programme which has been effective in raising awareness of water management issues in the country.
Read more...
Cybersecurity awareness is no longer a generic exercise for business
IT in Manufacturing
Ransomware and phishing remain the top two cyberthreats today, and often human error is to blame for successful breaches. Cybersecurity awareness training has become essential for business, but it is often an exercise that is not given sufficient attention because the liability for a breach has been limited.
Read more...
The Eplan Partner Network
EPLAN Software & Services
IT in Manufacturing
Companies rely on a variety of software applications from different manufacturers. The Eplan Partner Network was founded to exploit the full potential of productive interactions between the various solutions in the environment of product configurators, CPQ, PLC and PLM/ERP.
Read more...
How digital thinking is unlocking 4IR revolution
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Moving at speed towards 4IR, spurred on by climate change and the net zero imperative, has brought immense challenges. However, with these challenges we are also seeing industry players becoming more innovative, embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, using digital twins, and ultimately integrating data to operate more efficiently.
Read more...
Getting analytics in the hands of operators
Emerson Automation Solutions
IT in Manufacturing
OEM machine builders and operations personnel at end user production plants know how their systems work, and often have a good sense of what they perceive to be the best ways to run things. Yet these users could benefit from some detailed, real-time, and data-backed guidance showing them how to improve efficiency, remove bottlenecks, and save energy.
Read more...