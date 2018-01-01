Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson software helps deliver carbon-free power

March 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Emerson has been selected to automate operations at Intermountain Power Agency’s IPP Renewed power plant in the United States, a regional energy hub that uses renewable energy resources. Emerson’s power industry expertise, and hydrogen production experience as an automation supplier to the adjacent Mitsubishi Power Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub, will help the Intermountain Power Agency increase safety, decrease costs and simplify maintenance across the lifecycle of IPP Renewed.

IPP Renewed transforms the retiring coal-fuelled Intermountain Power Project into an innovative, clean energy solution that addresses increasing power market demands for rapid decarbonisation and regulatory challenges. The plant is adjacent to Mitsubishi’s Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub, and this positions it perfectly to take advantage of stored green hydrogen to supply carbon-free power to six Western states on demand. Green hydrogen produced using renewable energy during peak production will be stored in the hub’s underground salt caverns for use by IPP Renewed’s hydrogen-capable turbines to generate electricity during standard and peak consumption.

“Finding innovative ways to make renewable energy dispatchable is essential to meeting the country’s electricity needs and net zero emissions aspirations,” said Cameron Cowan, general manager of the Intermountain Power Agency. “Our partnership with Emerson, which has renewable power industry expertise and proven automation experience for complex projects, will help us build a digitally optimised facility to deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity for decades to come.”

The 840 MW plant will use 30% hydrogen fuel and 70% natural gas at startup, transitioning to 100% hydrogen use by 2045. Emerson’s Ovation software and automation technologies, and cybersecurity solutions, will provide easier integration and improved visibility of the green hydrogen production, storage and generation processes, as well as reliable, secure control and monitoring of the balance-of-plant operations.

“Successfully managing supply and demand of renewable energy will be a key differentiator for power generation facilities competing in a low-carbon energy future,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water business. “Intermountain Power Agency is reimagining power generation by scaling critical emerging technologies and using innovative automation software and solutions to help meet consumer demand reliably and securely, thereby creating a model for all organisations in the energy generation marketplace.”

Emerson will help the Intermountain Power Agency implement an end-to-end integrated Ovation platform, from green hydrogen production and storage at Mitsubishi’s Advanced Clean Energy hub to carbon-free electricity generation at the IPP Renewed plant. The plant will also use digital solutions, such as the next generation of total plant simulation developed by Emerson and Mitsubishi, to optimise performance and reliability, enable predictive and artificial intelligence-driven maintenance strategies, automate operational decision making, and support commissioning and training.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Innovative solutions for grid resilience and energy transition
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy pioneers technologies to enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. It provides the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.

Read more...
Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Read more...
Deploying smart power
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With Smart Power, ABB is a technology leader with solutions that make power supplies smart, connected, and protected, and help to power our lives more sustainably.

Read more...
Bluetooth-enabled radar level transmitter
Emerson Automation Solutions Level Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 3408 Level Transmitter, a non-contacting radar device designed to optimise ease of use at every touchpoint, leading to increased site and worker safety, and enhanced plant performance.

Read more...
Commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Even with great engineering, no system is failproof. That’s where commissioning comes in, establishing a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance. Commissioning is important not only for photovoltaic system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
Power supply directly in the field
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, increasingly larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be ...

Read more...
Getting analytics in the hands of operators
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
OEM machine builders and operations personnel at end user production plants know how their systems work, and often have a good sense of what they perceive to be the best ways to run things. Yet these users could benefit from some detailed, real-time, and data-backed guidance showing them how to improve efficiency, remove bottlenecks, and save energy.

Read more...
Dedicated renewable power technology
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
Emerson has combined its comprehensive power expertise and renewable energy capabilities into the Ovation Green portfolio to help power generation companies meet the needs of customers navigating the transition to green energy generation and storage.

Read more...
The pains of private generation
Iritron Electrical Power & Protection
Balancing multiple electricity sources, to eliminate downtime at the lowest cost, is the holy grail for many companies. Why is this not very common, given our current electricity crisis in the country?

Read more...
Tharisa Minerals looks to Zest WEG for electrical equipment
Zest WEG Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
When PGM and chrome producer Tharisa Minerals built its pioneering Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant near Rustenburg, it looked to Zest WEG for a range of electrical equipment.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved