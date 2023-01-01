Deploying smart power

With Smart Power, ABB is a technology leader with solutions that make power supplies smart, connected, and protected. With data-driven insights, the energy efficiency, reliability and management of electrical assets can be optimised. In this way, ABB is helping to power our lives more sustainably.
Data centre solutions
In the dynamic, fast-paced data centre industry, a passion for change is essential. Having been at the forefront of industrial power and automation for over a century, it is in ABB’s DNA. By partnering with ABB, you can be confident that whatever demands the future brings – from scale to speed to sustainability – ABB will work with you to find the best data centre solutions. Its class-leading data centre power solutions keep operations running 24/7. They are space-saving, time-, energy- and cost-saving, and infinitely scalable. Most importantly, each is perfectly suited to your business.
Oil and gas
ABB is making a world of difference by enabling safe, smart and sustainable operations with integrated solutions that digitalise, automate and electrify the oil and gas industry. It is focused on helping energy companies operate more efficiently to reduce their environmental impact, while enabling new, clean energy value chains to fuel our future.
Food and beverage
The food and beverage industry is under constant pressure to adapt and evolve to meet consumer demand. This means increased production, lower prices, and improved quality and variety, all while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.
Optimising production in this context is about more than simply finding a supplier. It’s about finding a partner. A partner who understands these big picture challenges. A partner who is willing to listen. A partner who understands your business – and your goals – from power to palletising.
ABB Ability solutions deliver a safer, smarter, more sustainable electrical infrastructure by providing data-driven insights that enable you to reduce costs, increase comfort and drive efficiency. With ABB’s solutions, you can unlock the full potential of your equipment by quickly and easily adding innovative new features and functionality.
As the world’s demand for electricity grows, ABB is electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way as a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management. It collaborates with customers and partners to enable energy efficiency and power a sustainable future for society with its products, solutions and digital technologies.
Innovative solutions for grid resilience and energy transition
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy pioneers technologies to enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. It provides the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.
Read more...Commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Even with great engineering, no system is failproof. That’s where commissioning comes in, establishing a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance. Commissioning is important not only for photovoltaic system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.
Read more...Power supply directly in the field ifm - South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, increasingly larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be ...
Read more...The pains of private generation Iritron
Electrical Power & Protection
Balancing multiple electricity sources, to eliminate downtime at the lowest cost, is the holy grail for many companies. Why is this not very common, given our current electricity crisis in the country?
Read more...Achieving zero emissions ABB South Africa
Editor's Choice
Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require a complete transformation of the energy landscape. Real progress will take a balanced approach, with a journey mindset, to make strategic investments scaled over time to reduce carbon emissions, waste and cost. ABB understands the urgency of this need. However, we also know that the transition cannot happen overnight.
Read more...KD Series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Electrical Power & Protection
Newelec’s locally designed, manufactured and distributed KD relay is a comprehensive low-voltage electronic motor protection relay designed for conveyor, compressor, crusher, fan, and pump motor protection.
Read more...Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW programmable DC power supplies, programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. The new products are intended for use in production ATE systems, and automated process control systems requiring high power.