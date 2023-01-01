Deploying smart power

With Smart Power, ABB is a technology leader with solutions that make power supplies smart, connected, and protected. With data-driven insights, the energy efficiency, reliability and management of electrical assets can be optimised. In this way, ABB is helping to power our lives more sustainably.

Data centre solutions

In the dynamic, fast-paced data centre industry, a passion for change is essential. Having been at the forefront of industrial power and automation for over a century, it is in ABB’s DNA. By partnering with ABB, you can be confident that whatever demands the future brings – from scale to speed to sustainability – ABB will work with you to find the best data centre solutions. Its class-leading data centre power solutions keep operations running 24/7. They are space-saving, time-, energy- and cost-saving, and infinitely scalable. Most importantly, each is perfectly suited to your business.

Oil and gas

ABB is making a world of difference by enabling safe, smart and sustainable operations with integrated solutions that digitalise, automate and electrify the oil and gas industry. It is focused on helping energy companies operate more efficiently to reduce their environmental impact, while enabling new, clean energy value chains to fuel our future.

Food and beverage

The food and beverage industry is under constant pressure to adapt and evolve to meet consumer demand. This means increased production, lower prices, and improved quality and variety, all while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.

Optimising production in this context is about more than simply finding a supplier. It’s about finding a partner. A partner who understands these big picture challenges. A partner who is willing to listen. A partner who understands your business – and your goals – from power to palletising.

ABB Ability solutions deliver a safer, smarter, more sustainable electrical infrastructure by providing data-driven insights that enable you to reduce costs, increase comfort and drive efficiency. With ABB’s solutions, you can unlock the full potential of your equipment by quickly and easily adding innovative new features and functionality.

As the world’s demand for electricity grows, ABB is electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way as a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management. It collaborates with customers and partners to enable energy efficiency and power a sustainable future for society with its products, solutions and digital technologies.

