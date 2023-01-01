Connectors and receptacles with patented torque sleeve

Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign. M12 connectivity solutions are widely used in factory and process automation, including automotive and mobile equipment manufacturing. They are also ideal for applications where robots are used to help ensure reliable communication to a PLC or to the cloud.
A proprietary torque sleeve ensures installation is faster and more secure, while also improving its ability to keep contaminants out. Simply turn the built-in sleeve until you hear or feel it click into place, signalling that the required minimum torque is achieved. This family of solutions is also highly resistant to disconnection with all product variants meeting high IP and NEMA ratings. The certification for this design includes UL 2238, CE, CSA, IEC IP67, IP68, IP69K, NEMA 1, 2, 4, 6P and 12.
Food safety acts have significantly impacted food manufacturers globally, with new regulations meant to ensure a safe food chain. Manufacturers are turning to smart sensors with remote temperature monitoring and data logging capabilities to help them identify food hazards quickly and avoid costly recalls.
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.
Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel.