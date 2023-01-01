Editor's Choice
Connectors and receptacles with patented torque sleeve

March 2023 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign. M12 connectivity solutions are widely used in factory and process automation, including automotive and mobile equipment manufacturing. They are also ideal for applications where robots are used to help ensure reliable communication to a PLC or to the cloud.

A proprietary torque sleeve ensures installation is faster and more secure, while also improving its ability to keep contaminants out. Simply turn the built-in sleeve until you hear or feel it click into place, signalling that the required minimum torque is achieved. This family of solutions is also highly resistant to disconnection with all product variants meeting high IP and NEMA ratings. The certification for this design includes UL 2238, CE, CSA, IEC IP67, IP68, IP69K, NEMA 1, 2, 4, 6P and 12.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


