Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Do you have a technosignature?

March 2023 News


Kim Roberts, Deputy Editor.

Sometimes it can be difficult to get the balance right between having your head in the sand and lying awake worrying about things you can’t control. I am enormously cheered up when I think about some of our areas of excellence in this country, and one of these is astrophysics, where South Africa is up there with the best in the world.

We have a rich history of radioastronomy, ranging from the first telescope built by NASA in the 1960s out at Hartebeeshoek, to South Africa taking on Australia to host the world’s largest radio telescope, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). We won the bid because of our radio-quiet zone in the Karoo, combined with our world class scientific expertise. The SKA telescopes will allow scientists to see galaxies that were formed billions of years ago, and answer some fundamental questions − like how galaxies form, the role of cosmic magnetism, the nature of gravity and dark matter, and whether humans are alone in the universe.

Already up and running is MeerKAT, the world’s biggest and most sensitive radio telescope. This is a world-class facility in its own right and is providing new insight into unexplained activity in enormous radio galaxies in the Milky Way. MeerKAT’s control and monitoring systems are also involved in an international programme called Breakthrough Listen that is searching for extraterrestrial intelligence, and will be looking for what are called technosignatures. These are radiowave anomalies that could point to the existence of intelligent life beyond Earth. In the hunt for technosignatures it will take just two years to search over a million nearby stars.

There is some extraordinary science going on out there. Who hasn’t been captivated by the stunning images being beamed back from the James Webb space telescope?

They include “five galaxies engaged in a brilliant cosmic dance and a nebula exploding around a pair of dying stars” as Forbes describes it. They are showing us what the universe looked like 13 billion light years ago, and the light we see left before Earth had even formed.

Another remarkable milestone also attracted my attention. This one involves looking for biosignatures. NASA’s latest Mars Rover expedition has just completed its second year on Mars, surpassing all expectations. Perseverance landed on Mars in February 2021 after travelling 480 million kilometres on a six month journey, and topped this off by sending a selfie back to Earth. This was the most difficult Mars landing ever attempted. Ingenuity, a small solar powered autonomous drone made the journey strapped underneath Perseverance. The goal was to show that rotocraft-powered flight can work in the thin Martian atmosphere. Ingenuity has tested the limits and achieved the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world in a series of increasingly daring flights. The Wright Brothers’ first successful flight lasted 12 seconds.

I have been following in awe as these little vehicles push the boundaries of human achievement. Perseverance is looking for past life on Mars, and in a search for fossils of ancient microbes has stored soil and rock samples for a future spacecraft to bring back to Earth, probably by 2028. It has turned up carbon-bearing materials, the basis of life on Earth, in every sample. It is now investigating evidence of flood activity in the Jezero Crater, which had a large lake and river delta billions of years ago, and is looking for carbonate-bearing sedimentary rocks. From the data, scientists have already found sulphates and other minerals that require water to form. These could reveal biosignatures of ancient Martian life.

Down here on Earth we are preoccupied with the latest AI chatboxes, but as far as I’m concerned this is the real science. The essence of our nature is exploration and discovery. Who knows what more we’ll find?

Africa Automation Technology Fair

Back home there is another exciting event coming up, the Africa Automation Technology Fair. Technews is proud to partner with Reed Exhibitions as Title Media Partner, and will again publish the official Africa Automation Technology Fair Preview and Visitors Guide in print and electronic format. The Preview will be a standalone publication and sent out with our April issue of SA Instrumentation & Control, and the Visitors Guide will be the only publication to be handed out to all visitors to the exhibition. If you have a stand booked, this will help you maximise your profile at South Africa’s largest process exhibition. For more information call Jane on 031 764 0595 or Heidi on 011 543 5818.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Read more...
Brand new WearCheck laboratories
Wearcheck Africa News
WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less.

Read more...
Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.

Read more...
Digital Twin Consortium and OPC Foundation announce liaison agreement
News
The Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) and OPC Foundation have announced a liaison agreement to accelerate the development and adoption of digital twin-enabling technologies.

Read more...
Turck nominated as top employer
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.

Read more...
Appointment
Hytec Fluid Technology News
Werner Joubert has been appointed general manager of Hytec Fluid Technology.

Read more...
Online community for engineers
RS Components SA News
RS Group has announced the launch of the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources.

Read more...
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity

Read more...
Endress+Hauser’s successful conference
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023 brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.

Read more...
Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved