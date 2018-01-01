Emerson software automates Nanogrid House

Purdue University is using global software and Emerson’s advanced digital technologies to automate its Nanogrid House, a living lab for energy-efficient home research. Compared to today’s homes and businesses that are powered predominantly by AC power, the Nanogrid House can shift between AC and DC power, which increases the ability to use renewable energy and lowers homeowners’ energy costs.
High voltage AC power from the grid must be converted to DC power to run household devices, wasting time and money. And while new renewable energy sources such as solar and wind deliver DC power directly, this power is not compatible with existing home electrical infrastructure. The Nanogrid House enables researchers to develop technologies to address these challenges in anticipation of a future nationwide shift to DC power. “As we continue to face extreme weather, a DC-powered home is uniquely suited to the future of energy generation, empowering homeowners to turn their houses into nanogrids of efficient, self-sufficient production and consumption,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water business.
Using Emerson’s renewable power expertise, and Ovation software and technologies, Purdue University researchers have retrofitted an entire house to run on its own DC-powered nanogrid. The nanogrid integrates both AC power from local electric utilities and DC power from solar panels, wind turbines or battery storage. These sustainable energy sources help reduce the house’s carbon footprint by an estimated 55% and lower annual energy costs by up to 44%. The Nanogrid House can also sustain itself for short periods of time by generating its own renewable energy and detaching from the grid through the help of on-site stored energy.
“As consumers add sustainable, DC-based electrical solutions to their homes, the need for a low-voltage, more energy-efficient infrastructure will continue to increase,” said Eckhard Groll, head and professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University. “Emerson’s expertise in automation software for power generation and sustainability helped us design a DC nanogrid solution that may someday become the national standard.”
Emerson’s Ovation software and technologies provide the project with a digital automation foundation, integrating data provided by the home’s energy generation, heat and cooling production, and battery storage assets. Ovation software operates as the ‘brain’ of the home by managing voltage control, power distribution and load, and intelligently optimising operation of the nanogrid equipment.
Free-to-use electricity smart meter software pilots in South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Streamlining processes across the board between municipalities and end users, Access Energy is a freely licensed software solution that reads smart meters, stores the meter data in a meter data sharing system, and delivers that data to municipalities.
Read more...Pressure reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell performance Emerson Automation Solutions
Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has launched a pressure-reducing regulator specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions.
Read more...World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Read more...Smart cities and the sum of their parts Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Business premises are one of the first places companies take stock of when assessing their electricity usage and the optimisation thereof, and buildings must become smarter.
Read more...Innovative solutions for grid resilience and energy transition
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy pioneers technologies to enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. It provides the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.
Read more...Deploying smart power ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With Smart Power, ABB is a technology leader with solutions that make power supplies smart, connected, and protected, and help to power our lives more sustainably.
Read more...Bluetooth-enabled radar level transmitter Emerson Automation Solutions
Level Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 3408 Level Transmitter, a non-contacting radar device designed to optimise ease of use at every touchpoint, leading to increased site and worker safety, and enhanced plant performance.
Read more...Commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Even with great engineering, no system is failproof. That’s where commissioning comes in, establishing a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance. Commissioning is important not only for photovoltaic system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.