KD Series motor protection relay

February 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Newelec’s locally designed, manufactured and distributed KD relay is a comprehensive low-voltage electronic motor protection relay designed for conveyor, compressor, crusher, fan, and pump motor protection.

Easy to set up via a man-to-machine interface or via computer with free setup software, the user selectable settings are a pleasure to work with. Dry run or minimum load guards against cavitation in pumps which occurs when there is no media to pump.

Thermal overload, earth insulation lockout, earth leakage and short-circuit protection, along with frequency and power factor measurement, are just some features which, combined with the 2000 event records and 60 last fault records, make this a world-class protection relay.

The result:

• Protection against phase dry-run or minimum load, guarding against cavitation in pumps which occurs when there is no media to pump.

• Protection against all potential electrical current faults such as overload or running jam (in case of slurry or mixed media pumping).

• Protection against motor winding insulation deterioration and water ingress, such as in submersible pumps.

• Comprehensive records of faults and events (like voltage spikes) for complete historic operation data and root cause analysis of failures.

Protection features:

• Thermal overload protection.

• Locked rotor protection.

• Running stall/jam protection.

• Vectorial stall detection.

• Unbalanced current/single phasing.

• Minimum load/underload protection.

• Earth leakage/earth fault protection.

• Short-circuit protection.

• Starts per hour limitation.

• Over/undervoltage/phase rotation.

• Over/under frequency protection.

• Insulation lock-out.

• 2000 event recording.

• 60 last fault records.

• Three-phase current recorder.

• On-board simulator.

• Profibus communication.

• Full load current.

• Minimum load and minimum load reset done on the front panel.

For more information contact Newelec, +27 12 327 1729, [email protected], www.newelec.co.za

Credit(s)

NewElec Pretoria





