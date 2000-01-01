KD Series motor protection relay

Newelec’s locally designed, manufactured and distributed KD relay is a comprehensive low-voltage electronic motor protection relay designed for conveyor, compressor, crusher, fan, and pump motor protection.
Easy to set up via a man-to-machine interface or via computer with free setup software, the user selectable settings are a pleasure to work with. Dry run or minimum load guards against cavitation in pumps which occurs when there is no media to pump.
Thermal overload, earth insulation lockout, earth leakage and short-circuit protection, along with frequency and power factor measurement, are just some features which, combined with the 2000 event records and 60 last fault records, make this a world-class protection relay.
The result:
• Protection against phase dry-run or minimum load, guarding against cavitation in pumps which occurs when there is no media to pump.
• Protection against all potential electrical current faults such as overload or running jam (in case of slurry or mixed media pumping).
• Protection against motor winding insulation deterioration and water ingress, such as in submersible pumps.
• Comprehensive records of faults and events (like voltage spikes) for complete historic operation data and root cause analysis of failures.
Protection features:
• Thermal overload protection.
• Locked rotor protection.
• Running stall/jam protection.
• Vectorial stall detection.
• Unbalanced current/single phasing.
• Minimum load/underload protection.
• Earth leakage/earth fault protection.
• Short-circuit protection.
• Starts per hour limitation.
• Over/undervoltage/phase rotation.
• Over/under frequency protection.
• Insulation lock-out.
• 2000 event recording.
• 60 last fault records.
• Three-phase current recorder.
• On-board simulator.
• Profibus communication.
• Full load current.
• Minimum load and minimum load reset done on the front panel.
Tharisa Minerals looks to Zest WEG for electrical equipment Zest WEG
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
When PGM and chrome producer Tharisa Minerals built its pioneering Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant near Rustenburg, it looked to Zest WEG for a range of electrical equipment.
Read more...Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW programmable DC power supplies, programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. The new products are intended for use in production ATE systems, and automated process control systems requiring high power.
Read more...Digitising for an optimised, environmentally-friendly grid Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Loadshedding impacts productivity as well as the very systems that provide us with power. Equipment in substations and distribution centres, is not designed to withstand an onslaught of surges, continued interruptions and on/off switching. SF6-free MV switchgear is a viable choice, not only for the environment but also for operational safety.
Read more...Earth ground testing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Poor grounding not only increases the risk of equipment failure, it is dangerous. Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.
Read more...Free-to-use electricity smart meter software pilots in South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Streamlining processes across the board between municipalities and end users, Access Energy is a freely licensed software solution that reads smart meters, stores the meter data in a meter data sharing system, and delivers that data to municipalities. The software then allows the municipality to create and load its electricity tariffs, and then apply them to a bill. It has been hailed as a game-changer for municipalities wanting to integrate renewable energy resources into their grid.
Read more...Revolutionising space exploration Siemens South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio ...
Read more...Coupling considerations for designers
Electrical Power & Protection
For designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliability ...
Read more...Micro supercapacitors revolutionise batteries
Electrical Power & Protection
Micro supercapacitors could revolutionise the way we use batteries by increasing their lifespan and enabling extremely fast charging. Manufacturers of everything from smartphones to electric cars are ...