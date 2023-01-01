Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Data management must be more than just backup and recovery

February 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Opinion piece by Kate Mollett, senior director at Commvault Africa.


Kate Mollett, senior director, Commvault Africa.

While having backup and recovery in place is essential, the reality is that this is no longer enough. Once a breach occurs, the damage has been done and businesses face the financial and reputational implications.

In addition, there is a growing trend toward double and triple extortion, where even where affected organisations pay the ransom or manage to recover through a clean copy of data, their stolen information is leaked and/or used to attack specific individuals. Data management needs to become more than just backup and recovery. However finding a solution to address multiple different workloads is a major challenge.

The mega: cybercrime

Cybercrime is no new phenomenon, but since COVID-19, it seems to have accelerated at a rapid pace. For businesses, it is no longer a question of if they will be attacked, but when. Furthermore, the repercussions of a data breach can be broad, from the immediate impact of lost data and lost productivity, to the cost of recovery, fines associated with compliance breaches, and the hard to quantify damage to reputation that can have long-lasting consequences.

The African online community is one of the biggest in the world, with over 500 million active internet users. However, 90% of online businesses and services in the region do not have the necessary robust security protocols in place. With the number of online users, the wealth of valuable data being transmitted, and the lack of security, countries in Africa are an attractive and lucrative target for cybercriminals.

The macro: ransomware

Within the cybercrime space, ransomware remains the top threat. In Africa, more than 61% of companies were affected by ransomware in 2020, with attacks targeting critical infrastructure like healthcare and the maritime sector. Phishing is still the leading method that cybercriminals use to gain access to networks to launch ransomware attacks, and social engineering makes these attacks increasingly difficult to detect.

Once a breach has occurred and data has been compromised, there is no guarantee that businesses will not be exploited again, even if they pay the ransom or manage to recover in another way. Increasingly, cybercriminals continue to extort businesses by both leaking sensitive information and by using the information they have stolen to target individuals. While it remains critical to ensure that a clean copy of the backup is always available, by the time a ransomware attack occurs, it is already too late and it can be fatal. We need to move toward prevention, rather than attempting to cure the problem after the fact.

The micro: SaaS and AI

Businesses today operate with a variety of workloads and storage platforms across their premises and the cloud. This adds complexity to data management, which is driving the increased adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) within the data management space. Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) enables businesses of all sizes to afford a robust solution. Inherent in this platform is also automation, resourcing and skills, which add to increased security posture without adding to expenses.

Given the changing data security landscape, it has become imperative to be able to detect a ransomware attack early. Ransomware typically infiltrates networks days or even months before an attack is launched, and this dwell time can result in backups becoming infected, and gives cybercriminals the time to find the most valuable information they can.

Detecting ransomware before it can do damage is increasingly critical, and artificial intelligence provides the key. An AI-based evolution of honeypot traps can be used to lure bad actors or bot attacks to false data points in the network, enabling alerts to be sent within minutes of infiltration, which in turn enables businesses to respond faster, isolate and shut down the attack before damage can be done.

Consolidated solutions are needed

Having a mix of point solutions is no longer effective or manageable. Customers are demanding simplification and consolidation of this complex environment, and companies offering data management and data protection can no longer offer vanilla, off-the-shelf security solutions. Digitalisation needs to incorporate data protection, data management, security, and data insights to drive additional value.

The emerging trend moves away from data management toward data transformation, enabling businesses to leverage the inherent value of their data in a secure and compliant way, with automation and powerful AI delivering system intelligence and improved security posture to allow rapid response to attack.

For more information contact Ian Mackie, Commvault, [email protected], www.comvault.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Respond to conveyor jams faster
Turck Banner IT in Manufacturing
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.

Read more...
Planning for cloud when there’s no one-size-fits-all
IT in Manufacturing
Every organisation today is either using – or looking to move to – the cloud for scalability, agility and continuity. But for those still early in the cloud journey, it is important to understand that the cloud is a concept, not a place, and there is no one cloud service or model to suit all business use cases.

Read more...
Enhance industrial network security
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Amid continuing disruption to the global supply chain, industrial organisations are seeking ways to stabilise their operations in order to preserve their competitive advantage.To capture, transmit and ultimately transform data into meaningful insights, organisations are implementing innovative networking technologies to speed up their digitalisation journey. However, connected equipment poses new cybersecurity risks, and requires security features at the component level to mitigate these risks.

Read more...
Buildings, meet your digital twin
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.

Read more...
Expanding the value proposition of the PDS
IT in Manufacturing
Proximity detection system (PDS) technology has over the years ushered in a new era in mine safety management.

Read more...
Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.

Read more...
Investing in data integrity improves customer satisfaction
IT in Manufacturing
Investment in technology to improve data integrity has a positive impact on a wide range of business metrics, with customer satisfaction topping the list of improvements. Improving the integrity of data requires actionable data intelligence that increases the transparency of data by creating context, and which also enhances data quality.

Read more...
Data-driven decision-making for long term success
IT in Manufacturing
Despite data being labelled as the ‘new gold’ of the digital era, many organisations fail to harness its value and still have data that goes unused, often because it is inaccessible, siloed or lost. This wastes time, money and other valuable resources.

Read more...
Architecting infrastructure for outcomes
IT in Manufacturing
Only 7% of organisations have achieved the right levels of efficiency to achieve measurable growth and operational resilience. Mandla Mbonambi, CEO of Africonology, says that this highlights how important it is for organisations to assess their cloud readiness and build a strategy that allows them to achieve the true value of cloud and digital investments.

Read more...
South African businesses are ready for the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
There is an increasing demand for cloud services in the country, which is driven by the need to use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, while also providing hybrid workers with the means to access data regardless of their geographic location. Companies are aware that by moving their data and applications to the cloud, they can reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved