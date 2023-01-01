Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications

February 2023 Sensors & Transducers

The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been considerably improved. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.

For every PM pressure sensor, a factory certificate can be downloaded free at www.factory-certificate.ifm. This allows for easy access even after the sensor has been bought.

ifm offers all common process connections as accessories for the adapter threads G1 sealing cone and G1 Aseptoflex Vario of the PM pressure sensor. (e.g. welding adapter, Tri Clamp, Varivent, etc.)

Flush-mount transmitters of the PM series are used for reliable hydrostatic level measurement and system pressure measurement in pipes. Flush-mount installation in the tank or vessel wall ensures reliable cleaning and sterilisation in the process. The compact stainless steel housing is potted, offering optimum protection against ingress of moisture and aggressive media. Thanks to a broad selection of process adapters, the sensors can be used in nearly all industrial applications. Remote parameter setting of the units is possible. The measuring range is defined by setting the zero point and the span.

With a high overall accuracy, the PM series is suitable for all common applications in the food industry. To summarise, features include:

• Accuracy of 0,2 %.

• Overload-resistant ceramic capacitive measuring cell with good long-term stability.

• Factory certificate for download free of charge.

• Rear hexagonal nut for easy installation in tanks with double walls and blind fittings.

• Zero-point calibration via teach button or IO-Link.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Detecting transparent labels at high speed
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.

Read more...
Increased efficiency in crisps production
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive. Barcode readers and flow sensors are part of the solution, and ifm electronic can assist with seamless product tracking in production and compressed air savings through energy monitoring, combined with simple and full integration into the digital network.

Read more...
Precise pH measurement for water treatment
GHM Messtechnik SA Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.

Read more...
EMI-immune inductive sensors
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...

Read more...
Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).

Read more...
Error-free inclination measurement for dynamic applications
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs’ upgraded IMU F99 combines an accelerometer, gyroscope and intelligent, configurable sensor fusion algorithm.

Read more...
Efficiently monitoring conveyor belt utilisation
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
While conventional solutions use multiple sensors to correct shadow effects on the conveyor belt, the Contour2D sensor system requires only a single lidar sensor.

Read more...
New 120 GHz radar sensor from Allpronix
Allpronix Sensors & Transducers
The device boasts a measuring range of up to 100 metres and a radar resolution of 0,01 mm over a distance of 50 metres, or 0,1 mm over 100 metres.

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters.

Read more...
I/O-Link temperature sensor for food and beverage plants
Morton Controls Sensors & Transducers
Designed for application in food and beverage/dairy equipment, Anderson-Negele’s TSBF temperature sensor with IO-Link provides modularity and user-configurability in a compact package.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved