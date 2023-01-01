Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications

The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been considerably improved. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.
For every PM pressure sensor, a factory certificate can be downloaded free at www.factory-certificate.ifm. This allows for easy access even after the sensor has been bought.
ifm offers all common process connections as accessories for the adapter threads G1 sealing cone and G1 Aseptoflex Vario of the PM pressure sensor. (e.g. welding adapter, Tri Clamp, Varivent, etc.)
Flush-mount transmitters of the PM series are used for reliable hydrostatic level measurement and system pressure measurement in pipes. Flush-mount installation in the tank or vessel wall ensures reliable cleaning and sterilisation in the process. The compact stainless steel housing is potted, offering optimum protection against ingress of moisture and aggressive media. Thanks to a broad selection of process adapters, the sensors can be used in nearly all industrial applications. Remote parameter setting of the units is possible. The measuring range is defined by setting the zero point and the span.
With a high overall accuracy, the PM series is suitable for all common applications in the food industry. To summarise, features include:
• Accuracy of 0,2 %.
• Overload-resistant ceramic capacitive measuring cell with good long-term stability.
• Factory certificate for download free of charge.
• Rear hexagonal nut for easy installation in tanks with double walls and blind fittings.
• Zero-point calibration via teach button or IO-Link.
Detecting transparent labels at high speed Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.
Read more...Increased efficiency in crisps production ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive. Barcode readers and flow sensors are part of the solution, and ifm electronic can assist with seamless product tracking in production and compressed air savings through energy monitoring, combined with simple and full integration into the digital network.
Read more...Precise pH measurement for water treatment GHM Messtechnik SA
Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.
Read more...EMI-immune inductive sensors ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...