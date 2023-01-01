Precise pH measurement for water treatment

February 2023 Sensors & Transducers

“Monitoring of the pH balance of water across all sectors of industry plays a major role in ensuring that the quality of the water is compliant with the required pH ranges for the application. An incorrect pH balance will affect potable water and the wastewater treatment plant due to the seeping of toxic materials into the systems. The importance is vast,” said Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa.

Greisinger offers a pH measurement instrument, the GPHU014 pH transducer, which allows easy management of pH measurement. Several transducers were recently installed in a water treatment plant in Austria that required numerous pH measuring points throughout the plant for exact control of the metering systems to meet the Austrian Drinking Water Ordinance.

“In the Austrian water treatment plant, the pH measuring devices were installed in the untreated water supply, and in upstream and downstream,” said Grobler. “The GPHU014, coupled with the GE 117 pH electrodes, were easily integrated into the existing plant system by screwing the pH probes into the measuring points. No further adaptations or adjustments were required.”

The GPHU014 device has a robust housing and is simple to use. It can be easily integrated into existing systems and requires no special operating experience, eliminating the need for plant personnel training. It is a high-quality pH measuring transducer with automatic temperature compensation. The instrument is capable of calibration and the sensor input is galvanically isolated.

The transducer gives a pH reading range of 0,00 to 14,00 pH. It has an onsite digital display and uses a power supply of 12 to 30 V DC. The instrument includes a BNC sensor input for simple replacement of electrodes, and an angle plug connector keeps the installation simple.

“The GPHU014 offers customers precise and accurate pH measurement at an affordable cost. Industries that require strict pH balance in their processes will find this transducer’s performance is fully optimised,” concluded Grobler.

Credit(s)

GHM Messtechnik SA





