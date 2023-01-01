Editor's Choice
Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Cross Ocean spherical roller bearings

February 2023 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Bearings International (BI) is the exclusive distributor in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa for all products from Cross Ocean Company (COC) of Japan. The main product lines are unitised spherical roller bearing units for all industrial applications, and a world class, fully stainless steel range of ball bearing units for the food and beverage industry. “COC offers the best product value in its class compared to other unitised bearings,” says business unit leader, Marchant Taylor. The new range will afford BI customers increased flexibility when evaluating total cost of ownership on different applications.”

One of the innovations available from COC is Crossloc, an ingenious two lock-nut system that eliminates the need for hammer blows during mounting and dismounting of spherical roller bearings on a sleeve. This makes it one of the easiest and safest bearings to mount or dismount. It features a two-bolt SN dimension plummer block housing and is 100% compatible with standard SN plummer block housings. It is shaft ready, meaning it is factory assembled, fully lubricated, and ready for installation. It can be mounted six times faster than standard SN plummer blocks.

The patented Crossloc adapter mount system utilises cap screws that allow the bearing to be easily mounted or dismounted from one side. The system can be used on undersized commercial shafts using the standard H23 series adaptor sleeve. BI has the full support of COC in Japan, in addition to its global engineering department and network.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 0000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.shop.bearings.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Bearings International


