Detecting transparent labels at high speed

February 2023 Sensors & Transducers

When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. This may be a challenge for a contract beverage manufacturer that fills and packages products for multiple clients, each with its own brand and using a different label. Some labels are transparent, others are opaque and they come in different thicknesses. To fulfil orders on time, the line needs to run at very high speeds, and any extra time spent changing equipment is time not being used to fulfil orders. A sensor that can quickly and accurately detect different thicknesses and colours of labels is needed to minimise changeover time.

The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles. The ultrasonic sensor detects each label or webbing, whether it is clear or coloured. The sensor instantly lets the bottling equipment know the labels are properly aligned so they can be affixed, and the line can continue operating smoothly. As one product ends its run on the bottling line, an operator can reconfigure the sensor for the next product using the SLU4’s OLED display, eliminating the need for a separate HMI or scada. The ability to switch sensor configuration at the source helps reduce the time needed to change the line from packaging one product to another.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





