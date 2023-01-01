Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Detecting transparent labels at high speed

February 2023 Sensors & Transducers

When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. This may be a challenge for a contract beverage manufacturer that fills and packages products for multiple clients, each with its own brand and using a different label. Some labels are transparent, others are opaque and they come in different thicknesses. To fulfil orders on time, the line needs to run at very high speeds, and any extra time spent changing equipment is time not being used to fulfil orders. A sensor that can quickly and accurately detect different thicknesses and colours of labels is needed to minimise changeover time.

The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles. The ultrasonic sensor detects each label or webbing, whether it is clear or coloured. The sensor instantly lets the bottling equipment know the labels are properly aligned so they can be affixed, and the line can continue operating smoothly. As one product ends its run on the bottling line, an operator can reconfigure the sensor for the next product using the SLU4’s OLED display, eliminating the need for a separate HMI or scada. The ability to switch sensor configuration at the source helps reduce the time needed to change the line from packaging one product to another.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: [email protected]
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Respond to conveyor jams faster
Turck Banner IT in Manufacturing
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.

Read more...
Precise pH measurement for water treatment
GHM Messtechnik SA Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.

Read more...
Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been improved considerably. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.

Read more...
EMI-immune inductive sensors
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...

Read more...
Programmable multicolour indicator beacons
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Pro Editor software lets users program the K100 Pro Daylight Visible and K100 Pro Indicator with a variety of alarms, colours and animations.

Read more...
8-port hub for IO-Link connections
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel.

Read more...
Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).

Read more...
Error-free inclination measurement for dynamic applications
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs’ upgraded IMU F99 combines an accelerometer, gyroscope and intelligent, configurable sensor fusion algorithm.

Read more...
Efficiently monitoring conveyor belt utilisation
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
While conventional solutions use multiple sensors to correct shadow effects on the conveyor belt, the Contour2D sensor system requires only a single lidar sensor.

Read more...
New 120 GHz radar sensor from Allpronix
Allpronix Sensors & Transducers
The device boasts a measuring range of up to 100 metres and a radar resolution of 0,01 mm over a distance of 50 metres, or 0,1 mm over 100 metres.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved