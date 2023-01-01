Detecting transparent labels at high speed

When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. This may be a challenge for a contract beverage manufacturer that fills and packages products for multiple clients, each with its own brand and using a different label. Some labels are transparent, others are opaque and they come in different thicknesses. To fulfil orders on time, the line needs to run at very high speeds, and any extra time spent changing equipment is time not being used to fulfil orders. A sensor that can quickly and accurately detect different thicknesses and colours of labels is needed to minimise changeover time.
The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles. The ultrasonic sensor detects each label or webbing, whether it is clear or coloured. The sensor instantly lets the bottling equipment know the labels are properly aligned so they can be affixed, and the line can continue operating smoothly. As one product ends its run on the bottling line, an operator can reconfigure the sensor for the next product using the SLU4’s OLED display, eliminating the need for a separate HMI or scada. The ability to switch sensor configuration at the source helps reduce the time needed to change the line from packaging one product to another.
Respond to conveyor jams faster Turck Banner
IT in Manufacturing
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.
Read more...Precise pH measurement for water treatment GHM Messtechnik SA
Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.
Read more...Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been improved considerably. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.
Read more...EMI-immune inductive sensors ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...
Read more...8-port hub for IO-Link connections Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel.