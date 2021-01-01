Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: South Africa: spectator or participant?

February 2023 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

A new study by the European Investment Bank, International Solar Alliance, and the African Union, has detailed the staggering potential of green hydrogen in Africa as well as the steps required to achieve this. According to the study, large-scale green hydrogen generation will enable Africa to supply 25 million tons of green hydrogen to global energy markets.

Enter COP26

COP26 was the 2021 United Nations climate change conference. Before this conference, the UK worked with every nation to reach an agreement on how to tackle climate change. The package of decisions consists of a range of agreed items, including strengthened efforts to build resilience to climate change, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and provide the necessary finance for both.

Enter South Africa

The funding initiative of CPD26 spurs change through existing structures. In the case of South Africa, funding will take place using South Africa’s existing structures, such as Eskom.

The COP26 funds are intended to retrain employees to move from a coal-based industry to a green hydrogen industry. If this does not occur, people in the coal industry will lose their jobs. Beneficiaries of these funds will no doubt inform anybody who wants to listen that the lack of transformation, COVID, and the fourth industrial revolution caused their demise.

Have large-scale retraining programmes for employees in the coal industry or training new entrants into the fourth industrial revolution started with all assistance coming from abroad? How many people will lose their jobs due to the fourth industrial revolution? Maybe the right question is: “How many more people will lose their jobs due to funds misappropriated or mismanaged?”

Will South Africa be a spectator or a participant? That is the question.

Yours in automation,

Johan Maartens


Credit(s)

Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held their AGM on Wednesday 25 January at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. The turnout was good and the branch committee was impressed by how few ‘no-shows’ there ...

Read more...
From the office of the CEO – SAIMC 2023
SAIMC SAIMC
It is a new year with opportunities and challenges!

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The November technology meeting was the last one of the year for the Durban branch of the SAIMC, and the presenter was Marco Cocioni from Yokogawa.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
After a hiatus of two years during COVID, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held its annual year-end dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club in November 2022.

Read more...
Take part in a survey of engineering consulting firms
SAIMC
Readers are invited to participate by spending no more than 20 minutes of their time completing the anonymous survey.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Mark Calvert took attendees through practical examples of how a company is embracing digitalisation and IIoT.

Read more...
SAIMC: Eastern Cape branch
SAIMC SAIMC
More than 80 students, lecturers and industry professionals enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and festive exhibition at the official launch of the new branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of tertiary education
SAIMC SAIMC
Education at tertiary levels should seriously revisit their grading systems, or risk dragging the new generation with them into irrelevance.

Read more...
‘Engineering Work’ is catching companies sleeping
SAIMC SAIMC
Your engineering work is not the government’s ‘Engineering Work’ – register before you get a rude awakening.

Read more...
SAIMC and MESA Africa publicly announce their engagement
SAIMC MESA Africa NPC News
Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved