Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Earth ground testing

February 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Poor grounding not only increases the risk of equipment failure; it is dangerous. Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth. Simple grounding systems consist of a single ground electrode driven into the ground. The use of a single ground electrode is the most common form of grounding and can be found outside homes or places of business. Complex grounding systems consist of multiple ground rods; connected mesh or grid networks; ground plates; and ground loops. These systems are typically installed at power generating substations, central offices and cell tower sites.

Locations of resistances

• The ground electrode and its connection: The resistance of the ground electrode and its connection is generally very low. Ground rods are generally made of highly conductive/low-resistance material such as steel or copper.

• The contact resistance of the surrounding earth to the electrode: The USA National Institute of Standards has shown this resistance to be almost negligible provided that the ground electrode is free of paint, grease, etc. and that the ground electrode is in firm contact with the earth.

• The resistance of the surrounding body of earth: The ground electrode is surrounded by earth which conceptually is made up of concentric shells all having the same thickness. Those shells closest to the ground electrode have the smallest amount of area, resulting in the greatest degree of resistance. Each subsequent shell incorporates a greater area, resulting in lower resistance. This finally reaches a point where the additional shells offer little resistance to the ground surrounding the ground electrode.

So based on this information, we should focus on ways to reduce the ground resistance when installing grounding systems.

What affects the grounding resistance?

First, the NEC code (1987, 250-83-3) requires a minimum ground electrode length of 2,5 metres to be in contact with soil. The four variables that affect the resistance of a ground system are:

• Length/depth of the ground electrode.

• Diameter of the ground electrode.

• Number of ground electrodes.

• Ground system design.

Length/depth of the ground electrode

One very effective way of lowering ground resistance is to drive ground electrodes deeper. Soil is not consistent in its resistivity and can be highly unpredictable. It is critical when installing the ground electrode that it is below the frost line. This is done so that the resistance to the ground will not be greatly influenced by the freezing of the surrounding soil.

Generally by doubling the length of the ground electrode you can reduce the resistance level by an additional 40%. There are occasions where it is physically impossible to drive ground rods deeper in areas that are composed of rock, granite, etc. In these instances, alternative methods such as grounding cement are viable.

Diameter of the ground electrode

Increasing the diameter of the ground electrode has very little effect in lowering the resistance. For example, you could double the diameter of a ground electrode and your resistance would only decrease by 10 %.

Number of ground electrodes

Another way to lower ground resistance is to use multiple ground electrodes. In this design, more than one electrode is driven into the ground and connected in parallel to lower the resistance. For additional electrodes to be effective, the spacing of additional rods needs to be at least equal to the depth of the driven rod. Without proper spacing of the ground electrodes, their spheres of influence will intersect and the resistance will not be lowered.

To assist you in installing a ground rod that will meet your specific resistance requirements, you can use a table of ground resistances. Remember, this is to be used as a rule of thumb only because the soil is in layers and is rarely homogenous. The resistance values will vary greatly.

Ground system design

Simple grounding systems consist of a single ground electrode driven into the ground. The use of a single ground electrode is the most common form of grounding and can be found outside your home or place of business. Complex grounding systems consist of multiple ground rods; connected, mesh or grid networks; ground plates; and ground loops. These systems are typically installed at power generating substations, central offices, and cell tower sites. Complex networks dramatically increase the amount of contact with the surrounding earth and lower ground resistance.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za, https://bit.ly/3II6MY9


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tharisa Minerals looks to Zest WEG for electrical equipment
Zest WEG Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
When PGM and chrome producer Tharisa Minerals built its pioneering Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant near Rustenburg, it looked to Zest WEG for a range of electrical equipment.

Read more...
KD Series motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Electrical Power & Protection
Newelec’s locally designed, manufactured and distributed KD relay is a comprehensive low-voltage electronic motor protection relay designed for conveyor, compressor, crusher, fan, and pump motor protection.

Read more...
Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW programmable DC power supplies, programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. The new products are intended for use in production ATE systems, and automated process control systems requiring high power.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.

Read more...
PC-based control for film and paper converting machines
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Machine builder Azco from Fairfield, New Jersey, has showed how it is possible to combine machine modules for feeding, cutting and placing flexible materials, thereby minimising engineering effort. An ...

Read more...
Digitising for an optimised, environmentally-friendly grid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Loadshedding impacts productivity as well as the very systems that provide us with power. Equipment in substations and distribution centres, is not designed to withstand an onslaught of surges, continued interruptions and on/off switching. SF6-free MV switchgear is a viable choice, not only for the environment but also for operational safety.

Read more...
Predictive maintenance: be more proactive
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Some of the jobs being performed by today’s technicians don’t even have names or descriptions yet and are being added ‘on the fly’ to keep up with today’s innovative tools and advanced equipment condition-monitoring ...

Read more...
Free-to-use electricity smart meter software pilots in South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Streamlining processes across the board between municipalities and end users, Access Energy is a freely licensed software solution that reads smart meters, stores the meter data in a meter data sharing system, and delivers that data to municipalities.

Read more...
Revolutionising space exploration
Siemens South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio ...

Read more...
Coupling considerations for designers
Electrical Power & Protection
For designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliability ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved