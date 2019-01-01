Editor's Choice
Hybrid cables save installation space

February 2023 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Motion plastics and cable manufacturer, igus has introduced its new readycable hybrid cables suitable for drive technology from Siemens and SEW-Eurodrive.

Save installation space and weight with just one cable for power and data: it’s easy with harnessed igus readycable hybrid cables. New to the range are ready-to-connect cables suitable for SEW-Eurodrive with MOVILINK DDI and Siemens SINAMICS S210 with OCC. In addition to PUR, the latter is also available with an outer jacket made of cost-effective PVC. Macros for the EPLAN Electric P8 software speed up cable planning by around 50%.

Reducing the complexity of automation solutions while saving money, time and installation space is a declared goal of engineers all over the world. This applies to cable planning as well. Here, so-called hybrid technology has become one of the major trends in recent years. While servo drive systems used to require several cables to transmit energy and data, hybrid cables simply combine the cores.

“Hybrid technology is a pioneering development that we, as a cable specialist, are one hundred percent convinced is the way to go,” says Ian Hewat, managing director of igus South Africa. “We are therefore continuously expanding our portfolio of ready-to-connect hybrid cables from the readycable series in order to offer our customers a fast, reliable, cost-effective solution for continuous use in energy chains.”

The latest addition to the readycable series includes two models: a hybrid cable for motors from SEW-Eurodrive with the MOVILINK DDI interface, and a hybrid cable for Siemens servo drives suitable for SINAMICS S210. In addition to PUR, the outer jacket can be made of the lower cost PVC.

To save even more project planning time, igus also provides direct links to the macros for the EPLAN Electric P8 planning software on its website. This allows the cables to be dragged and dropped into the digital cable plan as building blocks, reducing cable planning time by up to 50%. Like all cables in the readycable series, the new hybrid cables have a strong outer jacket, a strain-relieved core, movement-optimised stranded wires, a stranded structure with a short pitch length and a gusset-filling extruded inner jacket.

“This design and these high quality materials make our new hybrid cables failsafe in continuous use in energy chains, even in compact applications,” says Hewat. Materials with good electromagnetic compatibility prevent the energy and data transmission cores from having a negative influence on each other. All models have undergone several million test cycles in the 3800 m2 igus test laboratory. igus therefore offers an above-average chainflex cable guarantee of 36 months. The company also provides an online tool with which customers can calculate the expected service life of their specific application.

For more information contact Ian Hewat, igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848, [email protected], www.igus.co.za




