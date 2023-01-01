Optical label slot sensor for labels

March 2023 Sensors & Transducers

When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly as the products move through the machinery, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed becomes critical.

To meet high demand, a company needs to produce a large volume of items and label product boxes at high speeds, all while using labels that are printed on a roll with a removable paper backing. This can prove to be challenging. A sensor is needed to accurately detect labels and alert operators when a roll is nearly depleted, eliminating unnecessary delays in production.

Using high-powered infrared light, the SLE3 detects each label, signalling its position so that the next machines can peel off the backing and adhere it at the precise instant that another box arrives. When the sensor is connected to a PLC or similar device, the labels can be counted, and alerts can be sent to replenish rolls.

With a 35-microsecond response time, the SLE3 ensures that labelling keeps up with the fastest production speeds. The SLE3 allows quick and easy setup with the one-press button, while the oversized indicator allows you to know the sensor’s performance, even from a few metres away. At a width of 10 mm, the SLE3 allows installation in small spaces, while still meeting label sensing challenges quickly and accurately.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





