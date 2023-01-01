Optical label slot sensor for labels

When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly as the products move through the machinery, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed becomes critical.
To meet high demand, a company needs to produce a large volume of items and label product boxes at high speeds, all while using labels that are printed on a roll with a removable paper backing. This can prove to be challenging. A sensor is needed to accurately detect labels and alert operators when a roll is nearly depleted, eliminating unnecessary delays in production.
Using high-powered infrared light, the SLE3 detects each label, signalling its position so that the next machines can peel off the backing and adhere it at the precise instant that another box arrives. When the sensor is connected to a PLC or similar device, the labels can be counted, and alerts can be sent to replenish rolls.
With a 35-microsecond response time, the SLE3 ensures that labelling keeps up with the fastest production speeds. The SLE3 allows quick and easy setup with the one-press button, while the oversized indicator allows you to know the sensor’s performance, even from a few metres away. At a width of 10 mm, the SLE3 allows installation in small spaces, while still meeting label sensing challenges quickly and accurately.
Smart sensor solution for food and beverage Turck Banner
Temperature Measurement
Food safety acts have significantly impacted food manufacturers globally, with new regulations meant to ensure a safe food chain. Manufacturers are turning to smart sensors with remote temperature monitoring and data logging capabilities to help them identify food hazards quickly and avoid costly recalls.
Read more...Protection using safety light curtains Turck Banner
IS & Ex
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.
Read more...Connectors and receptacles with patented torque sleeve Turck Banner
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign.
Read more...Turck nominated as top employer Turck Banner
News
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.
Read more...Maximum sensing range with minimum protrusion ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Whether in factory automation, applications with coolants and lubricants, or in mobile applications, ifm’s inductive sensors are convincing due to their universal and permanent usability combined with high performance, temperature stability and protection rating.
Read more...Detecting transparent labels at high speed Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.
Read more...Respond to conveyor jams faster Turck Banner
IT in Manufacturing
One of the most persistent issues in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple, yet effective, solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.
Read more...Precise pH measurement for water treatment GHM Messtechnik SA
Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.
Read more...Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been improved considerably. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.
Read more...EMI-immune inductive sensors ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...