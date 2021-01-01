Expanding the value proposition of the PDS

January 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Anton Lourens, CEO of Booyco Electronics, says that given the pace of development in the past two years, PDS is advancing its value proposition beyond the avoidance of accidents on mine sites.

“PDS technology is increasingly part of the development of digital twin simulations, where mines are analysing big data to understand their operations better. Owing to the large amount of available operational information, it is now possible to see how machines interact and operate, allowing for proper traffic flow analysis and implementation of suitable traffic management plans,” says Lourens.

He adds that over the years PDS has proven to be a relevant and important tool in the industry’s quest for zero harm. Over and above its primary functions, the technology can now be used as an evaluation tool to identify incident hotspots, review heatmaps, analyse traffic flow, and inform traffic management plans.

Looking ahead, Lourens believes that PDS technology will continue to develop, particularly leveraging advancements in areas such as IIoT and other technologies. No single technology will offer a total solution; integration of multiple technologies such as GPS, cameras and radar will be key to providing the industry with the best possible tool to realise zero harm.

“The value proposition to the customer is expanding. The PDS is transforming from being a grudge purchase to a prized tool that offers immense value to the industry,” he concludes.

For more information contact Booyco Electronics, +27 11 823 6842, [email protected], www.booyco-electronics.co.za





