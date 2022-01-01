Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Key technological trends of 2022

January 2023 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

As we embark on a new year, it is fascinating to acknowledge the leaps and bounds made in technology over the course of 2022. Spearheaded by sustainability, big data analysis needs, privacy concerns, connectivity, security considerations, and global communication needs, there have been undeniable advances in both hardware and software development throughout the year.

Even though there were limitations brought about by the global pandemic that slowed down many technological projects, many innovative technologies emerged. Companies globally have become more open-minded, adapting to the new ‘normal’ and new ways of working, while upgrading technologies to help manage outputs. Last year also saw the switch to remote and hybrid working, which also motivated some of the progress in the tech world.

RS South Africa also adopted many new technologies and hybrid work models to ensure that little to no business disruption occurred, and since the pandemic the business has implemented new technologies to ensure that downtime is a thing of the past. In this ever-changing business environment, especially when many of RS’s customers rely on its ability to service them without any delays, being abreast of the latest technological trends keeps the company ready for most challenges. Below are some of the most notable trends in technology observed in 2022.

5G technology

According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report published by Statista Research early last year, 5G technology subscriptions will surpass one billion this year. 5G has boosted IIoT, which involves internet-powered smart devices linking and operating together. Unlike 4G, many devices can connect to the 5G network without a significant drop in speed, latency, and reliability. In South Africa, three out of country’s five major cellular operators have 5G networks and are rapidly growing their coverage.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most consistently evolving technologies in the world. It has the potential to provide solutions across many industries, from health, security and education to logistics and information technology. Its most notable strength is its ability to analyse big data and provide reports that can be used by organisations to develop strategies and solutions. Other uses for AI include automation in manufacturing, guiding self-driving cars, and operating as smart online assistants such as Siri or Google.

Clean technology (cleantech)

Clean technology has emerged in response to the desire for sustainable living, and this is influencing the development of new technologies known as clean technologies − or cleantech. Cleantech reduces the environmental impact of products or services, while optimising the use of natural resources. Renewable energy has been the most notable attempt at developing sustainable technologies, with wind, hydroelectric, and solar power having a lower carbon footprint than fossil fuels. This is true for South Africa as many businesses and households have adopted alternative energy in response to the energy crisis. Currently, the top cleantech trends include rechargeable batteries, electric vehicles and motors, solar panel development, biofuel-powered turbo generators, and waste management technologies.

AI-powered cybersecurity

The steady increase in cyberattacks, email phishing scams and ransomware is forcing cybersecurity firms to search for tech solutions to address the current issues. Criminal masterminds are hacking individuals’ accounts, countries’ critical infrastructure, and businesses of all sizes, causing millions, if not billions, in losses. Workplace digitisation and remote working in response to the Covid-19 virus made it a priority to retrain employees on online safety to reduce data breaches and losses.

Internet of Behaviours (IoB)

Perhaps one of the more controversial trends in tech over 2022 is IoB. A lot of customer and consumer data is collected by service providers through IoT devices in the home. Businesses are using analytics and big data techniques to determine the data’s value in what is now known as the Internet of Behaviours (IoB). By reviewing this customer information, businesses can personalise their services, market their products, and improve a customer’s experience with the company.

Brian Andrew, managing director at RS South Africa said that the Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the evolution of technology over the past two years. “We at RS have seen a major uptake in our IoT devices, ranging from sensors to connected devices. We have also noticed that businesses have become more conscious of the ever-evolving impact of embracing tech at all levels,” he said, adding that we must find a balance between developing innovative new technologies and regulating them to protect privacy and security. “We can be sure that the impact of technological advancements will spearhead even more exciting tech in 2023,” he concluded.

For more information contact Vishal Ramphal, RS Components SA, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], www.rs-online.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

8-port hub for IO-Link connections
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel.

Read more...
Disruptive technologies to deal with disruption
RS Components SA Editor's Choice News
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for, and the move towards, increased digitalisation across industry. RS Components outlines some of the solutions and trends to look out for.

Read more...
EtherCAT takes off in space industry
News Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
“It helps us enormously that EtherCAT requires hardly any resources from the controller; neither computing power nor special hardware. This makes our space robotics much easier to integrate into other systems.”

Read more...
Ethernet-APL field switch with intrinsically safe connections
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The switch enables the parallel operation of Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA with a single infrastructure, even for hazardous areas.

Read more...
Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation
Festo South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules.

Read more...
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.

Read more...
Students excel in national engineering contest
RS Components SA News
Launched earlier this year, the Student Project Fund challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.

Read more...
Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
Work underway on OPC UA Field eXchange profile
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.

Read more...
Test and registration services for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved