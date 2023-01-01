Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Micro supercapacitors revolutionise batteries

January 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Micro supercapacitors could revolutionise the way we use batteries by increasing their lifespan and enabling extremely fast charging. Manufacturers of everything from smartphones to electric cars are therefore investing heavily into research and development of these electronic components. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have recently developed a method that represents a breakthrough for how such supercapacitors can be produced.

“When developing new technologies, it is easy to forget how important the manufacturing method is, so that they can actually be commercially produced and be impactful in society. Here we have developed methods that can really work in production,” explains Agin Vyas, doctoral researcher at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience at Chalmers University of Technology, and lead author of the article.

Supercapacitors consist of two electrical conductors separated by an insulating layer. They can store electrical energy and have many positive properties compared to a normal battery, such as much more rapid charging, more efficient energy distribution, and a much greater lifespan without loss of performance with regards to the charge and discharge cycle. When a supercapacitor is combined with a battery in an electrically powered product, the battery life can be extended many times – up to four times for commercial electric vehicles. Whether for personal electronic devices or industrial technologies, the potential benefits for the end consumer are huge.

“It would be very convenient to be able to quickly charge, for example, an electric car or not have to change or charge batteries as often as we currently do in our smartphones. But it would also represent a great environmental benefit and be much more sustainable if batteries had a longer lifespan and did not need to be recycled in complicated processes,” he says.

Manufacturing a big challenge

In practice, today’s supercapacitors are too large for many applications where they could be useful. They need to be about the same size as the battery they are connected to, which is an obstacle to integrating them into mobile phones or electric cars. Therefore a large part of today’s research and development of supercapacitors is about making them smaller – significantly so. Vyas and his colleagues have been working to develop micro supercapacitors. These are so small that they can fit on the system circuits which control various functions in mobile phones, computers, electric motors and almost all electronics we use today. This solution is also called ‘system-on-a-chip’.

One of the most important challenges is that the minimal units need to be manufactured in such a way that they become compatible with other components in a system circuit and can be easily tailored for different areas of use. The new paper demonstrates a manufacturing process in which micro supercapacitors are integrated with the most common way of manufacturing system circuits (known as CMOS).

“We used a method known as spin coating, a cornerstone technique in many manufacturing processes. This allows us to choose different electrode materials. We also use alkylamine chains in reduced graphene oxide, to show how that leads to a higher charging and storage capacity,” explains Vyas. “Our method is scalable and would result in reduced costs for the manufacturing process. It represents a great step forward in production technology and an important step towards the practical application of micro supercapacitors in both everyday electronics and industrial applications.”

A method has also been developed for producing micro supercapacitors of up to ten different materials in one unified manufacturing process, which means that properties can be easily tailored to suit several different end applications.

For more information contact Agin Vyas, Chalmers University,[email protected], www.chalmers.com/en




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

WirelessCar reaches ten million connected cars
Electrical Power & Protection
WirelessCar, a leading innovator of connected vehicle services, announced a major milestone of reaching ten million connected cars in over 100 countries.

Read more...
Innovation and skills needed to help South Africa reach full solar generation potential
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s power crisis is no secret, and this, coupled with global commitment to transition toward net zero, and the case for the transition to renewable energy, is clear.

Read more...
Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Electrical Power & Protection
What previously had to be solved with several switch amplifiers can now be handled by a single device of the new KFU8-SR-Ex* product family from Pepperl+Fuchs.

Read more...
SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

Read more...
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month.

Read more...
Sasol coal mine deploys ABB protection relays
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sasol Mining chose ABB’s Relion protection relays to ensure reliable power supply to a ventilation shaft for the new substation at its Syferfontein mine.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa’s longest HVDC link
Electrical Power & Protection News
Long-term service agreement will extend the operating life of the 40-year-old link, which is vital for economic growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Establishing a consistent architecture for power supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Power system resilience must be considered throughout the power system lifecycle, from the design phase of the project, through its operational and modernisation phases.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new EtherCAT-enabled power supplies in Beckhoff’s PS2000 range provide transparent mains and system monitoring.

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved