South African businesses are ready for the cloud

January 2023 IT in Manufacturing

The availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Huawei, Google and Oracle cloud data centres in South Africa provides companies with the means to grow and expand in a digital environment more rapidly. This is according to Redstor, a born-in-the cloud software vendor and provider of the smarter cloud backup platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs).

There is an increasing demand for cloud services in the country, which is driven by the need to use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning while also providing hybrid workers with the means to access data regardless of their geographic location. Companies are aware that by moving their data and applications to the cloud they can reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge.

“With the cloud comes greater flexibility and scalability. Companies can easily add or remove resources as needed, without having to invest in their own hardware and software. Moreover, for those legacy investments already made, businesses can use them as a springboard to adopt a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy. This empowers local businesses to respond quickly to changing market conditions and take advantage of new opportunities,” says Justin Parker, sales specialist for Modern Workloads at Redstor.

The importance of these cloud data centres in South Africa cannot be overstated. With companies now having access to locally hosted multinational resources to store, manage and process data, they can rest assured that many of the complexities of data compliance are being taken care of. However data breaches, vendor lock-in, disaster recovery and business continuity must never be forgotten.

“It is crucial for businesses to thoroughly evaluate the security measures and compliance of their cloud provider, and also regularly assess their vendor contracts. Companies need to have comprehensive data management and disaster recovery plans in place to mitigate the risk of security breaches or other data-related failures,” adds Parker.

One of the ways to outsmart cyber threats can be found in Redstor technology. It automatically detects, quarantines and removes suspicious files from backup data. In doing so, companies can recover data from any cloud provider without having to be concerned about malware infecting the backups. This is especially important at a time when businesses need to be able to access their data backups from anywhere and at any time. Remote employees still need to be fully operational and to trust in the integrity of the data they access.

“As a manged service provider of choice, Redstor is committed to delivering a comprehensive approach to cloud-based data backup and recovery that meets every business requirement. Our customers recommend us, with our satisfaction levels at all-time highs. Redstor protects customer data regardless of the platform, whether on-premises or in the cloud, via a single app that provides infinite scalability,” concludes Parker.

