Emerson upgrades pressure transmitter

12 December 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

Emerson has announced the enhanced Rosemount 3051 Pressure Transmitter that adds new capabilities to the instrument. Powerful new features make the Rosemount 3051 easier to use, provide more insights and add diagnostic capabilities. This allows commissioning, maintenance and troubleshooting tasks to be completed faster.

The Rosemount 3051 Pressure Transmitter user interfaces have been redesigned to provide a simplified, task-based menu structure with common navigation across host and configuration tools for a faster, more intuitive user experience. The new, high-contrast, graphical and backlit display has visual icons which provide better insight to transmitter status.

The new Bluetooth connectivity simplifies configuration and service tasks without having to physically connect to the device, making maintenance safer by eliminating the need to climb ladders or tanks, get hot work permits or enter hazardous locations. With a few simple inputs and built-in password protection, users will have an encrypted data connection from the transmitter to a mobile device or configuration tool.

Additional transmitter upgrades include capabilities that have historically been limited to flow meters and level devices. Now operators can easily configure the device to measure flow rate as well as track total flow.

Level measurements are simpler with a built-in configurator to set up level outputs. Volume measurements are also possible for common tank styles or even customised tanks that require a strapping table.

