SAIMC



SAIMC: Durban branch

January 2023 SAIMC

The November technology meeting was the last one of the year for the Durban branch of the SAIMC, and the presenter was Marco Cocioni from Yokogawa who gave an overview of a novel wireless vibration sensing instrument based on the LoRaWAN networking technology.


John Owen-Ellis (right) thanking Marco Cocioni for his presentation.

As Marco explained in his very comprehensive and interesting presentation, LoRaWAN is defined as a wireless technology standard that is used to connect remote IoT devices in the field for applications that require long range, low data rates with a very low power consumption. Marco also gave an overview of the LoRaWAN technology, the Sushi vibration sensors, followed by an interactive demo.

Marco is currently the NCS Proposals Engineer for Yokogawa South Africa and has been working for the company since 2014. He started his engineering career at Harmony Gold Mine, thereafter joining Yokogawa as its PCI engineering trainer, and subsequently becoming their training manager. Marco also underwent a full year of advanced training in the company’s head office in the Netherlands, specialising in Yokogawa’s Test & Measurement equipment.

For more information contact Mark Calver, [email protected]


Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
For more information and articles about SAIMC


