From the office of the CEO – SAIMC 2023

January 2023 SAIMC

It is a new year with opportunities and challenges!

I wish you all a blessed year ahead, a year in which you will make great memories and gather a lot of “firewood” that you will be able to use when the day comes for you to think back at your career and personal life, knowing that God was good to you.



It is easy to get caught up in negative thoughts that ruin our day, things we cannot change. For those things we can do something about, I pray we will have the courage to stand up and make our voices count.

We only have one go at this life. Every person that passes through this life to wherever they think they will go afterward leaves footprints. May yours be deep and your legacy a sweet-smelling aroma to those who remain behind.

Looking back over 2022, we are proud of many things. We assisted in developing various documents for the Engineering Council of South Africa. We formalised the Education and Training Advisory Council and welcomed MESA Africa into the SAIMC. We lodged the SAIMC Skills Trust Fund document. We also participated in a combined stand of Technews Publishing, SAIMC, and MESA at Electra Mining, started a new branch at Nelson Mandela University, and grew from 674 members to over 800 paid-up members.

The SAIMC will start this year with Annual General Meetings. Make sure you get involved in our activities for your and our industry’s benefit.

Remember to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa if you are doing “Engineering Work.” Time is running out.

We can create many things with Automation, but there are things that Automation cannot achieve for the human race: Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and self-control.

Yours in Automation

Johan Maartens

