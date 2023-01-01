8-port hub for IO-Link connections

Turck Banner recently launched the R95C IO-Link Hub, a new connection solution that allows for large numbers of discrete sensors and actuators to be connected to an IO-Link master via standard M12 cables. These hubs can be combined with the company’s IO-Link Masters for transmitting discrete I/O signals to a higher-level control system.
Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel, easily and cost-effectively. The IO-Link Hub simplifies wiring and minimises errors, because standard M12 connectivity is used and requires only one connection for signal transmission and power supply.
One of the most significant applications for these IO-Link Hubs is that when they are paired with Turck Banner’s IO-Link Masters, signal data from discrete sensors can be sent to PLCs, HMIs or cloud networks for productivity-boosting data analytics.
The configurable R95C hub features a durable IP67/IP68-rated housing and eight separate input ports with two discrete channels each (both PNP or NPN). This makes it an economical solution for capturing traditional digital sensor signals from larger factory operations and routing them all to a central controller.
