Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

8-port hub for IO-Link connections

January 2023 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Turck Banner recently launched the R95C IO-Link Hub, a new connection solution that allows for large numbers of discrete sensors and actuators to be connected to an IO-Link master via standard M12 cables. These hubs can be combined with the company’s IO-Link Masters for transmitting discrete I/O signals to a higher-level control system.

Each input port can be customised individually, which allows users to integrate multiple discrete signals into one IO-Link communication channel, easily and cost-effectively. The IO-Link Hub simplifies wiring and minimises errors, because standard M12 connectivity is used and requires only one connection for signal transmission and power supply.

One of the most significant applications for these IO-Link Hubs is that when they are paired with Turck Banner’s IO-Link Masters, signal data from discrete sensors can be sent to PLCs, HMIs or cloud networks for productivity-boosting data analytics.

The configurable R95C hub features a durable IP67/IP68-rated housing and eight separate input ports with two discrete channels each (both PNP or NPN). This makes it an economical solution for capturing traditional digital sensor signals from larger factory operations and routing them all to a central controller.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: [email protected]
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Programmable multicolour indicator beacons
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Pro Editor software lets users program the K100 Pro Daylight Visible and K100 Pro Indicator with a variety of alarms, colours and animations.

Read more...
EtherCAT takes off in space industry
News Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
“It helps us enormously that EtherCAT requires hardly any resources from the controller; neither computing power nor special hardware. This makes our space robotics much easier to integrate into other systems.”

Read more...
IP67 PLCs control autonomous conveyor modules
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Self-driven, electric eCarts from the Krups Group optimise the assembly and testing track in the battery pack production of German car manufacturers.

Read more...
Ethernet-APL field switch with intrinsically safe connections
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The switch enables the parallel operation of Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA with a single infrastructure, even for hazardous areas.

Read more...
Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation
Festo South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules.

Read more...
Vibration and temperature sensor for motor condition monitoring
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Users can connect the QM30VT1 vibration and temperature sensor with the high-performance TX700 HMI, to warn of impending failures in good time.

Read more...
Flexible I/O and safety modules optimise intralogistics
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
EAE Solutions optimised its intralogistics solutions using flexibly configurable modules from Turck to transfer a countless number of sensor and actuator signals.

Read more...
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.

Read more...
Turck keeps its own cool
Turck Banner Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.

Read more...
Appointment: Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Maxine Kairuz as marketing assistant and receptionist.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved