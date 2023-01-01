Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Multiparameter probe and logger

January 2023 Level Measurement & Control

The supply of clean drinking water, and guaranteeing its quality and quantity, is becoming a more acute, important and costly issue. To record parameters from a body of water, in addition to the most commonly measured parameters such as determining the water level and temperature, other measured variables must also be determined, for example, conductivity. Conductivity is a good indicator of water cleanliness and an important parameter in the supply of drinking water.

Instrotech, the local supplier of Keller, a market leader in producing isolated pressure transducers and transmitters, has a CTD multiparameter probe and multiparameter logger that measures and monitors the quality and quantity of drinking water.

The acronym ‘CTD’ stands for conductivity, temperature and depth. These parameters are determined by the probe through a conductivity sensor, a PT1000 temperature sensor, and a pressure sensor. Since these parameters are directly dependent on each other, Keller incorporates three sensors into one device to provide compensated, and thus highly accurate, measured values.

Conductivity

Some media or substances, such as water, can transmit heat, sound or electricity. The more dissolved ions (chlorides, sulphates or carbonates) there are in a substance, the higher its electrical conductivity.

Thanks to the high number of dissolved ions, sea or salt water has a conductivity many times higher than conventional drinking or fresh water. Carefully distilled water, on the other hand, contains very few to zero dissolved ions, which prevents the flow of electrical current in the water.

Conductivity is determined by six titanium electrodes. The electrical current flow between the electrodes immersed in a medium is measured. The greater the current flow, the higher the conductivity. Conductivity sensors for water bodies measure from a few micro-siemens per cm (µS/cm) to about 200 milli-siemens per cm (mS/cm).

Some example values are:

• Distilled water: 0,05 µS/cm to 1 µS/cm.

• Drinking water: 300 µS/cm to 800 µS/cm.

• Seawater: approximately 50 mS/cm.

Temperature

Temperature changes in a substance also mean a change in conductivity. This means that at higher temperatures, the number of dissolved ions and their mobility increases significantly, hence the conductivity increases.

The temperature can be read out as an independent measuring value, but Keller uses it to compensate for the other parameters. The PT1000 temperature sensor is located directly next to the titanium electrodes, so the temperature and conductivity are measured at the same point.

Depth

The water depth is determined by the difference between the surface and the immersion depth. In measurement technology, one refers to the so-called water column. For example, a water column of 10 m corresponds to a pressure difference of approximately 1 bar.

The application dictates which of two different measuring methods is used: absolute pressure (related to vacuum) or relative pressure (related to ambient pressure).

Keller’s 36XiW-CTD multiparameter probe series and DCX-22-CTD / DCX-22AA-CTD multiparameter loggers combine all the aforementioned measurements in one device.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, :[email protected], https://bit.ly/3X1jBBz



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: [email protected]
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Robust and reliable level monitor
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Level Measurement & Control
With its auto-calibration feature, point level measurement is detected reliably and with long-term stability.

Read more...
6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of 30 years of experience and over one million sensors in use worldwide.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser relaunches 80 GHz radar sensors
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Increased safety and productivity, combined in one easy-to-use radar measuring device, makes for a new device generation to meet individual customer requirements.

Read more...
Adjustable level switch
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
With an adjustable switching point and closed cell float, the instrument offers a 3 A SPDT micro-switch as well as an STST option.

Read more...
New generation of 80 GHz radar sensors meet individual requirements
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Endress+Hauser’s relaunched Micropilot range boasts several enhancements that increase safety and productivity, combined in one easy-to-use level measuring device.

Read more...
Efficiently monitoring bridge loads
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
An important area in which sensors facilitate smart monitoring is in load measurement, where pressure sensors are employed to measure and record load distribution on bridges.

Read more...
Position and speed sensing for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Siko’s SGH technology transforms hydraulic and telescopic cylinders, as well as piston accumulators, into smart cylinders and hydraulic systems.

Read more...
Highest safety standards for filling level measurand
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Level Measurement & Control
Flexible options are available, including the SIL-qualified sensor with all required safety-related characteristic values, SIL-certified sensors, and the certified measuring point.

Read more...
Digitalisation of pressure measurement through IoT
Instrotech Editor's Choice
Keller has extensive experience in recording and processing measurement data, whether for water level or fill level monitoring, or general pressure measurement. Digitalisation takes this to the next level.

Read more...
Compact thermal imager with auto hotspot finder
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Alongside the usual use of an IR camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved