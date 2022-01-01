Editor's Choice
SMC recognised among world’s best employers

January 2023 News

SMC Corporation, a global leader in manufacturing comprehensive automation control equipment, has been recognised by Forbes magazine as one of its World’s Best Employers 2022.

These rankings are the result of the most far-reaching and inclusive research conducted on employers on a global scale. Forbes Media, in cooperation with the independent market research firm Statista, selected the World’s Best Employers 2022 based on independent surveys of 150 000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions.

The participants’ anonymous responses rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family according to various criteria such as economic impact, image, trust, gender equality, talent development, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits. The 800 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list.

“We are very proud that SMC has been recognised by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer for 2022,” commented Yoshiki Takada, president and CEO of SMC. “Our global initiatives to implement our business continuity plan – by fulfilling our product supply responsibilities and maintaining customer trust, while contributing to sustainable growth and advancing technical innovations – are core corporate values. In addition to these, SMC will assure that all processes within our company’s activities carefully consider their effects on the environment and climate change as we work towards achieving our sustainable development goals.”

SMC has a global workforce of 20 620 employees, including 1700 engineering staff and 8700 salespeople supporting customers in 83 countries. Its production facilities are based in 29 countries and regions strategically located around the world to minimise disruptions to global supply chains that may occur through the effects of adverse weather or political unrest.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 900 1233
Email: [email protected]
www: www.smcza.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SMC Corporation South Africa


