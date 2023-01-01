Editor's Choice
New 120 GHz radar sensor from Allpronix

January 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Allpronix has introduced a new 120 GHz radar sensor for difficult industrial process applications, including conditions of very high or very low temperatures, cryogenic, very dusty, or applications with a lot of steam or vapour present in the process.

The high-precision, high-resolution IP67 radar comes with a colour LCD display to enrich the user experience, and allows for ease of use by the operator. It boasts a measuring range of up to 100 metres and a radar resolution of 0,01 mm over a distance of 50 metres, or 0,1 mm over 100 metres. Combined with a beam angle of 2° and an ultra-small deadband, these features make the Allpronix 120 GHz radar ideal for very narrow silo applications or those with mixers or ladders within the silo, at the same time allowing for installation in very tight spaces.

The device is easily configured by either PC desktop software, push-buttons on the unit, or via Bluetooth with the Radar Mobile Manager App, which is downloadable for free from the app store for Apple or Android phones and tablets. Communication output to the control room can be performed via 4-20 mA, HART 5 or HART 7 protocols.


Tel: +27 11 795 9500
Fax: +27 11 794 9057
Email: [email protected]
www: www.allpronix.com
