Selection tool for Pratley adaptors and reducers

January 2023 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Given the expansive range of various sized thread adaptors and reducers on offer from Pratley, the wealth of choices has been streamlined thanks to a new selection tool on www.pratleyelectrical.com. “We have found that many companies do not always know what adaptor or reducer to use. To overcome this issue and to make it easier for our customers, we recently developed an adaptor and reducer selection tool in the form of an app freely available on our website,” said Pratley marketing director, Eldon Kruger.

The tool can be found under the ‘Resources’ dropdown menu by selecting ‘Adaptors and Reducer Selector’. By answering just a few basic questions, it is easier than ever to find the right adaptor or reducer for your application.

“We have an enormously large range and high availability. If you are looking for any type of adaptor or reducer of any specific size and thread type – for both ‘Ex d’ explosive atmospheres and industrial applications – we have what you need,” he said. The advantage of using Pratley’s adaptors and reducers is that the range is IECEx approved and is also available in either stainless steel or nickel-plated brass.

Adaptors and reducers allow cable glands to adapt to threaded entries that are too large or too small for their connecting threads. Instead of drilling and tapping new entries or buying new cable glands, an adaptor or reducer can be used to accommodate the difference in size or thread type. They are also not limited to cable glands but are suitable for any other apparatus that needs to be adapted or reduced. This saves both time and costs in the field. Pratley’s adaptors and reducers are supplied complete with a waterproofing gasket on the male threaded part to maintain an ingress protection rating of IP66 and IP68.

The fact that they are also fully certified to SANS and IECEx standards for use on Group I, IIC and IIIC for Ex d/e/nR and t enclosures makes the range ideal for hazardous area equipment, IECEx explosive atmospheres, ATEX and IECEx manufacturers and notified bodies, and global industrial explosion prevention professionals. The certification ensures they can be used in a variety of applications, including petrochemical, offshore and marine, construction, mining, manufacturing and industrial applications.


Tel: +27 11 955 2190
Fax: +27 11 955 3918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pratleyelectrical.com
Pratley


