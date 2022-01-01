Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Preach what you practice

January 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Participating in the panel discussion on Sustainable Manufacturing – Planet | People | Partnerships at the recent MESA Africa Summit from left to right: Jan Robberts, Co Founder/Director, Ki Leadership Institute; Vinesh Maharaj, Associate Director, Smart Manufacturing – PwC South Africa; Dhevan Pillay, Group CEO, LTM Energy (Pty) Ltd; Quintin McCutcheon, Global Marketing Director, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric; Gina Schroeder, Engineer & Lead Project Developer, LWS Family.
Participating in the panel discussion on Sustainable Manufacturing – Planet | People | Partnerships at the recent MESA Africa Summit from left to right: Jan Robberts, Co Founder/Director, Ki Leadership Institute; Vinesh Maharaj, Associate Director, Smart Manufacturing – PwC South Africa; Dhevan Pillay, Group CEO, LTM Energy (Pty) Ltd; Quintin McCutcheon, Global Marketing Director, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric; Gina Schroeder, Engineer & Lead Project Developer, LWS Family.

Schneider Electric made a resounding statement of intent across the manufacturing landscape in 2021 when it leaped from 29th in Corporate Knights’ annual global 100 list of most sustainable corporations, right into first place. What makes this rapid progress all the more remarkable is that the company’s sustainable manufacturing portfolio was not so much ‘created’, as it grew organically out of Schneider’s internal ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives to lessen its impact on the environment.

This came to light during a discussion between SA Instrumentation & Control and Schneider Electric South Africa’s Quintin McCutcheon (global marketing director – Anglophone Africa), Vikash Rampathi (segment marketing leader) and Johan Potgieter (industrial software leader).

The conversation took place at the MESA Africa Year End International Summit 2022 held on 16-17 November in Johannesburg, where Schneider Electric was the Platinum sponsor. Although ESG is a separate discipline, with its own set of risks and rewards, it goes hand in hand with MESA Africa’s domain of MES and MOM (manufacturing execution systems and manufacturing operation management). Defined as software for optimising manufacturing processes by monitoring, tracking, documenting and controlling the entire production lifecycle, MES is a key enabler for sustainability in the manufacturing sector – after all, how can you accurately measure your environmental impact if you can’t quantify these key metrics through a centralised supply chain platform like an MES?

Needless to say, Schneider takes MES seriously: it recently signed an agreement to acquire the remaining shares of British MES specialist, Aveva, of which it currently owns 59%. It therefore came as no surprise that Aveva was front and centre of Schneider Electric’s display at the MESA Africa conference, featuring a live demonstration showing delegates how Aveva’s MES can provide deep and actionable insights into their supply chains, in real time.

The magic ingredients

Citing its completeness of vision and ability to execute, Gartner lauded Aveva’s MES as a leader in its field by giving it a spot in its ‘2022 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’ – the third year in a row that it has earned this distinction.

“Our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems by Gartner for the third consecutive year validates our ability to help customers gain exceptional value from their manufacturing systems and investments. In the post-pandemic business landscape, manufacturers’ ability to operate in an agile and resilient way, in the face of massive and unpredictable disruptions to demand and supply networks, is key. We continue to leverage the latest technology (both on-premise and in the cloud) to enable the optimisation and integration of business planning and manufacturing execution into a single digital pane,” said Rob McGreevy, Aveva’s executive vice president of operations business.

In the report, Gartner defines manufacturing execution systems (MES) as “a specialist class of production-oriented software that manages, monitors and synchronises the execution of real-time physical processes involved in transforming raw materials into intermediate and/or finished goods.” Over and above the software that forms the ‘nuts and bolts’ of an MES solution, Schneider Electric encourages customers to take maximum advantage of its consulting services and the development of a comprehensive digital roadmap strategy, as the first steps to ensuring the success of any MES implementation.

As just one element of its portfolio, the scalable and modular Aveva Production Management platform enables increased profitability, agility and competitiveness by:

• Calculating true process performance KPIs for monitoring, reporting and analysis, to continuously improve operational efficiency and asset utilisation.

• Modelling your entire value chain, highlighting areas of quantity and quality concern before they propagate downstream, allowing you to rapidly adjust your operations to reduce penalties, and providing opportunities to take advantage of the spot market.

• Democratising the sustainability commitment to your operations, enabling your entire workforce – from the control room to the boardroom – to immediately identify adverse sustainability and environmental events, take corrective actions, and coordinate root cause analysis for continuous improvement.

This expansive and integrated value proposition allows for building a digital twin of the plant and the processes, which helps to improve plant productivity and throughput by up to 5-10%, reduce energy consumption by up to 16% as well as eliminate up to 25% of waste, making manufacturing operations more efficient and sustainable.



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Protection relays – control what you can
Schneider Electric South Africa Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
With municipalities’ distribution centres and equipment taking immense strain due to load shedding, maintenance has unfortunately moved down the priority list. The time is now to implement what municipalities can control - protecting and monitoring installed equipment.

Read more...
Keep the lights on with end-to-end maintenance and monitoring
Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Maintenance plays a fundamental role in reducing unplanned outages, which makes a compelling case for partnering with organisations that offer field services teams and a robust support infrastructure.

Read more...
Cybersecurity threats: Reasons to take action, and key questions to ask
Wolfpack Information Risk IT in Manufacturing
Cybercrime has gone mainstream, with damages estimated to be $6 trillion globally in 2021. This lucrative business is predicted to grow by 15% per annum and be $10.5 trillion by 2025. This is larger than most countries’ economies and will be more profitable than the trading of illegal drugs.

Read more...
Immersive training for chemicals operators and engineer
IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Immersive training can help the chemical industry empower and engage with the next generation of operators and engineers, by reducing risks and cost, while speeding up training.

Read more...
Digitalisation for a connected future
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
A key theme globally is increasingly sophisticated automation and the move towards reduced operator intervention.

Read more...
Compact industrial wireless router
IT in Manufacturing
The compact TRO610 industrial wireless router increases field asset and application visibility to enable greater grid stability and enhanced customer services.

Read more...
Keeping an eye on production down to the last detail
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff’s TwinCAT Analytics makes it easy to adopt a more comprehensive approach to calculating key production figures and monitoring equipment.

Read more...
OT cybersecurity: New threats, new needs
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
As threats are on the rise, IT cybersecurity professionals are hard-pressed to find an ideal solution for the unique demands of the OT sector.

Read more...
Video analytics platform for railway applications
IT in Manufacturing
Built on the latest industrial version of Nvidia's Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX from Adlink is ideal for real-time video and graphics analysis applications.

Read more...
The next step in grid decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved