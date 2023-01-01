Editor's Choice
Error-free inclination measurement for dynamic applications

January 2023 Sensors & Transducers

With the new version of the inertial measurement unit (IMU) F99, Pepperl+Fuchs now makes inclination detection in dynamic applications even more precise. This is made possible by the sensor fusion algorithm which, for the first time, can be configured for a wide range of applications and motion patterns. This allows the new device to be ideally adapted to the circumstances and conditions on site.

In combination with the robust design, the inertial measurement unit ensures greater flexibility and highly precise, error-free measurement results for dynamic inclination detection in demanding environments, such as when monitoring the steering angle limit of wheel loaders.

The F99 combines inclination measurement, accelerometer and gyroscope in one device. Its intelligent sensor fusion algorithm is able to link the acceleration and rotation rate measurement data in such a way that the system can compensate for external accelerations without any delay. With the new version, this sensor fusion algorithm is now individually configurable for the first time, and can therefore be adapted precisely to the motion pattern of the respective application.

Users can select the type of acceleration compensation in the software and specify a suitable compensation range. These configuration options improve angular stability during external acceleration periods and ensure that the IMU F99 always delivers optimal measurement results, whether for short-term impact effects such as a pothole or for linear acceleration trips. Users also have the option of outputting both raw and compensated data, allowing them to use all acquired values according to their needs.

Like its predecessor, the new model is quick and easy to install. The sophisticated mounting concept, consisting of a robust metal mounting bracket and the sensor module, provides optimum impact protection and also simplifies any device replacement. If a sensor needs to be replaced, the metal mounting bracket remains mounted – only the sensor module is replaced, so no new adjustment or calibration is required.

With an IP68/69K degree of protection, the IMU F99 is particularly robust and can be used in a wide variety of applications. For example, it is ideal for inclination measurement on mobile machinery and, thanks to E1 approval, also in public road traffic.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


