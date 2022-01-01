Inline analyser for sulphuric acid production

November 2022Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
With the high sensitivity of sonic velocity to sulphuric acid concentration, LiquiSonic sensors from SensoTech can achieve an accuracy of ±0,03 wt%. the technology overcomes the dual sensitivities of both conductivity and density by generating a clear signal in the concentration range of 80-100 wt% H2SO4 to offer reliable, real-time process data.
In the event of acid degradation to a highly corrosive level under 95 wt%, LiquiSonic detects that critical acid ‘runaway’ to curb the probability of heat-exchanger or other component damage, enhancing process safety and control. The inline LiquiSonic analyser reduces manual laboratory measurements, saving labour and material costs in a typical laboratory titration budget for sulphuric acid measurement, resulting in a payback period of around 13 months.
Typical applications include H2SO4 and oleum production, fertiliser production, synthesis gas drying, etching and pickling baths, mine-ore processing, refinery catalysis and production of various chemicals.
Remote odour monitoring and control portal
Industrial users can connect their odour control systems to the cloud using EcoLink, enabling remote monitoring and operation, along with data capture around the clock.
New Scotland-based centre will develop and provide training for next-generation gas sensing technologies used for emissions monitoring, process control and safety.
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.
The Lancom 4 flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures up to eight flue gases simultaneously, with nine separate sensors, in a range of combustion and emission processes.
A new refrigerant makes ClimeEvent highly eco- and user-friendly, while optimised air guidance delivers class-leading performance.
LiquiSonic for rolling mills is successfully employed for all types of rolling stands and treatment plants for stainless steels, carbon steels and non-ferrous metals.
Applied Analytics’ OMA-300 process analyser system continuously monitors benzene concentration in liquefied natural gas after the benzene removal stage.