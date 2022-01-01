Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Inline analyser for sulphuric acid production

November 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

With the high sensitivity of sonic velocity to sulphuric acid concentration, LiquiSonic sensors from SensoTech can achieve an accuracy of ±0,03 wt%. the technology overcomes the dual sensitivities of both conductivity and density by generating a clear signal in the concentration range of 80-100 wt% H2SO4 to offer reliable, real-time process data.

In the event of acid degradation to a highly corrosive level under 95 wt%, LiquiSonic detects that critical acid ‘runaway’ to curb the probability of heat-exchanger or other component damage, enhancing process safety and control. The inline LiquiSonic analyser reduces manual laboratory measurements, saving labour and material costs in a typical laboratory titration budget for sulphuric acid measurement, resulting in a payback period of around 13 months.

Typical applications include H2SO4 and oleum production, fertiliser production, synthesis gas drying, etching and pickling baths, mine-ore processing, refinery catalysis and production of various chemicals.


[email protected]
www.mortoncontrols.co.za
Morton Controls


