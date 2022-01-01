Remote odour monitoring and control portal

Ecosorb announced the release of EcoLink, an online portal for remote monitoring and control of industrial odour neutralisation systems. With this advancement, users can now manage their equipment from anywhere in the world with any device capable of hosting a web browser, such as a smartphone, tablet or PC.

Using EcoLink, Ecosorb units can be managed remotely in the cloud, lifting local limitations for monitoring operations and making adjustments. EcoLink provides a host of benefits to industrial users, including the ability to:

• Remotely start, stop and change vaporisation system operating mode.

• Identify low product levels.

• Track and trend flow rates, energy use, downtime and other key performance indicators (KPIs).

• Send alerts and notifications to an operations team.

• Adjust product dosage to coincide with fluctuating odour-producing periods.

• Encrypt data for transit and storage.

• View metrics, charts and diagrams on an intuitive dashboard.

The EcoLink system was designed using cybersecurity best practices to ensure access for only authorised users. At the hardware level, EcoLink leverages an Ewon Flexy device to encrypt and transmit data to a hosted cloud server. From there, the data is made available for consumption on a mobile device or PC via the standard HTTPS secure web protocol. In the event remote access throttling is desired, an optional switch can be added to the Flexy for enabling and disabling cloud communication. When disabled, connectivity with the cloud is completely blocked.

