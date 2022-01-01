Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges

November 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Some applications require different supply voltages. What previously had to be solved with several switch amplifiers can now be handled by a single device of the new switch amplifier product family from Pepperl+Fuchs.

In mechanical engineering or, for example, for field box installations, users often face the problem that the application requires the use of several switch amplifiers with different power supplies. For plant operators, this means they have to keep several components in several places at once: on stock, in catalogues, in planning and, of course, in the service technicians' toolbox.

The new KFU8-SR-Ex* product family of switch amplifiers from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a solution that is both efficient and reliable. The new components feature several highlights: incoming supply from 19-30 V DC or 90-253 V AC, use in intrinsically safe applications, and classification for safety applications up to SIL 2.

There are numerous technical features that make the new switch amplifiers efficient and powerful. Within an application, they transfer binary signals from NAMUR sensors or mechanical contacts from the hazardous area to the safe area. A proximity sensor controls the load on the control system via a changeover relay contact; the operating direction can be reversed. All modules feature line fault monitoring so that during a fault condition, the relays de-energise and the fault is indicated via LEDs in accordance with NAMUR NE44.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ethernet-APL field switch with intrinsically safe connections
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The switch enables the parallel operation of Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA with a single infrastructure, even for hazardous areas.

Read more...
Android smartphone for use in Ex areas
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Computer Hardware
Whether used as a smartphone, PDA, scanner or camera, the Smart-Ex 02 facilitates mobile workers’ day-to-day activities anytime and anywhere.

Read more...
Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new KFU8-SR-Ex product family of switch amplifiers from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a solution that is both efficient and reliable.

Read more...
SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

Read more...
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month.

Read more...
Sasol coal mine deploys ABB protection relays
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sasol Mining chose ABB’s Relion protection relays to ensure reliable power supply to a ventilation shaft for the new substation at its Syferfontein mine.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa’s longest HVDC link
Electrical Power & Protection News
Long-term service agreement will extend the operating life of the 40-year-old link, which is vital for economic growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Establishing a consistent architecture for power supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Power system resilience must be considered throughout the power system lifecycle, from the design phase of the project, through its operational and modernisation phases.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new EtherCAT-enabled power supplies in Beckhoff’s PS2000 range provide transparent mains and system monitoring.

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved