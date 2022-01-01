Dry compressed air by design

November 2022

A new model has been added to the broad range of desiccant air dryers manufactured by Artic Driers in South Africa. The SA97 air dryer is capable of drying 1,8 m3/min of air to -40°C at 7 bar. It is the smallest unit in the range, but it is packed with unique features. CEO of Artic Driers, Allen Cockfield says that local production provides clients with cost-effective solutions and short lead times for compressed air drying.

The dryer has two simple angle seat valves that control the rotation of the adsorption towers. These work in conjunction with two shuttle valves on the inlet and outlet of the compressed air dryer to control the drying and desorption cycles. The IP54 control panel is user friendly and can be set to work on an adjustable timing sequence, or it can be fitted with an optional dew point control system. Gauges are snuggly mounted on the inner frame out of the way of any possible harm. Lifting eyes make installation a breeze.

Control air to the solenoid valves is filtered by a panel-mounted filter regulator, ensuring long-term reliability of operation. The design incorporates long contact times, and generous quantities of AD 460 adsorption media ensure that low dewpoints are achieved. The shuttles were designed and patented by Artic Driers International. Five different shuttles cover port sizes from 15 to 100 mm pipe sizes with air flows up to 60 m3/min. They are suitable for use in any application that requires high-quality dry compressed air.

