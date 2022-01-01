Editor's Choice
High tech drive solution

November 2022 Motion Control & Drives

One of the star attractions at SEW-EURODRIVE’s stand at the Electra Mining Africa 2022 exhibition was the company’s new generation MOVI-C all-in-one modular drive solution, which had its African launch at the show.

In essence, MOVI-C is a suite of products that automates drive applications, whether they are simple or very complex. It is ideal for optimising or expanding existing automation systems or for rapidly implementing new automation projects where flexibility, rapid deployment and cost-effectiveness are key.

A true 4IR solution that offers huge productivity benefits to users, MOVI-C can be used in a wide range of applications where processes and operations need to be automated – for example, production lines or packaging operations. “It can be applied to any situation where the speed, acceleration and torque and position of drives needs to be regulated and controlled,” says Dylan Enslin, SEW-EURODRIVE’s MAXOLUTION engineer.

He adds that MOVI-C can be used to implement standards-based single-axis or multi-axis applications or customised and/or particularly complex motion control applications or automation solutions.

“Generation C is a big step up from its predecessor Generation B, with better control, higher efficiency, added flexibility and a much-improved interface,” he says. “It represents the future of automation and we see it having a big future in South Africa, and further afield on the African continent.”

MOVI-C has four main components – the requisite engineering software (MOVISUITE); advanced control technology (MOVI-C  Controller); cutting-edge inverter technology for motor control (MOVIDRIVE); and decentralised drive technology (MOVIGEAR and MOVIMOT). Together these components represent a single end-to-end modular automation system, all available from SEW-EURODRIVE, with no need for any add-ins from third parties.

All the components can be fully integrated into any automation design, fieldbus technology or network standard. There is complete freedom of configuration when it comes to the communication technology, as MOVI-C is compatible with protocols from Profibus and Industrial Ethernet through to Modbus, Profinet and EtherCat. Another benefit is the EtherCat CiA402 protocol.

SEW-EURODRIVE has used MOVI-C to automate operations at its brand-new Aeroton facility in Johannesburg, which now acts as the hub for its African operations. The complex includes a factory, which significantly expands SEW-EURODRIVE’s manufacturing capability and which will ultimately assemble most products in its range.

The main production conveyor at the new facility is based on MOVI-C. The installation includes the MOVIGEAR mechatronic drive system. The MOVIGEAR units – which combine an energy-efficient IE5 motor, gear unit and corresponding drive electronics in a single housing – control and drive a conveyor line used in the assembly of gearboxes. The modular nature of the installation means it can be easily extended in the future should the need arise.

“Installation of MOVI-C at the Aeroton facility has resulted in a 40% productivity gain compared to the less advanced, more manual systems used for assembly in the past,” says Jacques Kemp, SEW-EURODRIVE’s geared motor production manager. “This increase in productivity stems from MOVI-C’s ability to eliminate ‘wasteful activities,’ which were previously carried out manually but which are now being done by machines.”

Kemp points out that automation should not be seen as a means of reducing employee headcount. “We have not replaced a single worker – quite the opposite, in fact. Instead, we’ve empowered our existing employees to be far more productive. This is what MOVI-C does.”

The installation not only demonstrates SEW-EURODRIVE’s confidence in MOVI-C but it will also allow the company to show its customers the system in operation in a real-world application.

As Enslin says: “It showcases our abilities very effectively. It will allow customers to see MOVI-C in action and judge for themselves the efficiencies that can be achieved when SEW-EURODRIVE’s advanced drive technology is installed in a production environment.”



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Fax: +27 11 248 7289
Email: [email protected]
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Further reading:

Keeping track of conveyor efficiency
Motion Control & Drives
The SureSupport system efficiently reinforces the belt and prevents belt sag at the infeed, which is normally caused by the impact energy of falling materials being conveyed.

Read more...
PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.

Read more...
The next step in grid decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to ...

Read more...
Bipedal robot breaks Guinness record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot, invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering, and produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness world record for the fastest ...

Read more...
Dry compressed air by design
Artic Driers International Motion Control & Drives
A new model has been added to the broad range of desiccant air dryers manufactured by Artic Driers in South Africa. The SA97 air dryer is capable of drying 1,8 m3/min of air to -40°C at 7 bar. It is ...

Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.

Read more...
Cables for repetitive movement and robotics
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of flexible cables and energy chains that protect moving cables, igus, is extending its product range in South Africa to cater for increasing demand. Igus energy chains are used ...

Read more...
Revolutionary zero-emission seaglider
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Regent has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of cloud-based software and services to help pioneer a new category of vehicle called the seaglider. ...

Read more...
Motion control in unmanned aircraft
MOOG SA Motion Control & Drives
US military researchers needed electromechanical actuators for launching and retrieving an experimental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is able to overwhelm enemy air defences. They found their solution ...

Read more...
Split cylindrical roller bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG specialists recommend HKT split cylindrical roller bearings for dependable use in extreme conditions, including applications aboveground, underground, and underwater.

Read more...










