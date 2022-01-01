Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Festo assists in reducing CO2 through sustainable engineering

November 2022 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

The key to a carbon-neutral future is to assess CO2 emissions from the product and then reduce these emissions with innovative solutions. Festo supports this process through free engineering tools.

“Together with our customers, we are actively designing the sustainable and carbon-neutral industry for the future,” explains Rebecca Sacher, project manager for CO2 reduction in Sales at Festo. “The focus is always on how the customer uses our products,” adds Julia Bikidis, project manager for CO2 reduction in the product portfolio at Festo. The company supports the energy-efficient use of products right from the engineering phase. CO2-efficient engineering revolves around two fundamental questions.

Which technology is the most efficient?

The engineering tool “CO2 & TCO Guide” from Festo compares how much energy the various automation products consume when in operation and how this influences the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Users can enter the parameters of an application, and the tool proposes solutions for pneumatic and electric drive technologies. On the basis of critical deciding factors such as costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions per year, machine builders can decide which parameters are the most important and on the drive technology.

 What size is required?

Apart from deciding on the technology, sizing is crucial in reducing CO2. “Automation solutions are most efficient when they are tailored to the specific customer application,” says Sacher. The many intuitive engineering tools developed by Festo enable customers to tailor solutions for their specific applications and thus reduce CO2 emissions in the long term. Festo provides the tools “Pneumatic Sizing” and “Electric Motion Sizing” or system configurators like the “Handling Guide Online” for selecting and sizing pneumatic or electric products. These tools use evaluation matrices, cost calculators and simulations to show the users a range of clear solutions to make decisions. Needs-based sizing makes good sense since optimally sized pneumatic drives reduce air consumption by up to 35%.

In addition to these engineering tools, the Festo Online Shop provides a filter function allowing customers to find sustainable products easily. The selected products feature energy-saving functions such as compressed air reduction or switching, which actively contributes to reducing CO2 emissions.

 CO2 reduction in the product portfolio starts with transparency

The principles of CO2-efficient engineering also apply to the product portfolio. That is why Festo starts by creating transparency. “Looking at the CO2 emissions in the use phase of our products, the CO2 produced during their manufacture becomes a baseline value. We are working flat out on this calculation,” reports Bikidis. The CO2 produced during the manufacture of Festo products depends mainly on the raw materials used. By using aluminium with 78% secondary aluminium (Festo Sustainability Report 2021) and implementing material reductions that are already considered in the product design, the company can reduce the CO2 produced during manufacturing.

 Digital product passport

The product’s carbon footprint, which includes all of a product’s CO2 emissions, will be incorporated into the digital product passport in the future. The digital product passport will be crucial in managing sustainability throughout the product lifecycle. “We expect the digital product passport to become the standard within the next five to ten years. We are proactively preparing for this with our activities around the digital twin based on the administration shell,” says Bikidis. Festo is involved in various projects and associations such as the Industry 4.0 platform, Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) and the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers Association (ZVEI). 

 Visionary software for energy savings

Festo is also driving the vision of a carbon-neutral product portfolio. As part of this, they are currently working on a software program for energy-optimised pneumatic motion. This software is expected to enable a significant energy saving of up to 70% when using pneumatic solutions without any reduction in performance. This approach illustrates how a carbon-neutral industry’s future is becoming a reality. “The biggest help to us here will be the technological advantage of controlled pneumatics,” emphasises Bikidis.

“Our transparency about CO2 emissions, both in terms of how they are manufactured and used, and the support we provide on the design side, as well as our continuous pursuit of carbon-efficient product innovations, enable our customers to manufacture in a carbon-neutral way,” conclude Sacher and Bikidis.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 08600 FESTO (33786), [email protected], www.festo.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: [email protected]
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation
Festo South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules.

Read more...
Position and speed sensing for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Siko’s SGH technology transforms hydraulic and telescopic cylinders, as well as piston accumulators, into smart cylinders and hydraulic systems.

Read more...
Festo introduces Core Range ‘big five’ products
Festo South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo South Africa is giving its customers easy access to its big five Core Range products through its latest campaign.

Read more...
How do you audit a compressed air system?
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The British and American governments estimate that as much as 10% of all electricity generated is consumed by air compressors, and that some 50% of this energy is wasted. Air leaks alone can account for ...

Read more...
The shortest distance between concept and solution
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
QuickDesign is the only free, browser-based integrated package design program in the hydraulics industry. And now it includes a new SmartConnect browser-based schematic tool that allows you to take ...

Read more...
Wireless communication and control of electro-pneumatic manifolds and IO
SMC Corporation South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pneumatic solenoid valves, for many decades,were controlled through discrete wiring,with each solenoid individually wired and connected to a common cable, such as a 25-pin D-sub connector. Technology ...

Read more...
Streamlined production with Festo Core Range
Festo South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo has developed an innovative product portfolio that contains a selection of over 2500 attractively priced quality products that have been designed with the optimised functionality necessary to fulfil numerous standard automation tasks.

Read more...
Festo unveils world’s first pneumatic cobot
Festo South Africa Editor's Choice
The innovation aims to begin a new era in human-robot collaboration, at a price point that suits even small and medium-sized companies.

Read more...
Destructive cavitation in hydraulic systems
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Cavitation results from excessive vacuum conditions at the inlet to a pump. High vacuum creates vapour bubbles within the oil, which are carried to the discharge (pressure) side. These bubbles then collapse, ...

Read more...
Optimising hydraulic controls
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has launched two components − the Parker Automation Controller PAC120 and the electro-hydraulic controller module PACHC − that together offer an innovative solution for the automation ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved