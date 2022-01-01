Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges

November 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Some applications require different supply voltages. What previously had to be solved with several switch amplifiers can now be handled by a single device of the new switch amplifier product family from Pepperl+Fuchs.

In mechanical engineering or, for example, for field box installations, users often face the problem that the application requires the use of several switch amplifiers with different power supplies. For plant operators, this necessitates keeping several components in several places at once: on stock, in catalogues, in planning and, of course, in the service technicians’ toolbox.

The new KFU8-SR-Ex product family of switch amplifiers from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a solution that is both efficient and reliable. The new components support a supply voltage of 19-30 V DC or 90-253 V AC, use in intrinsically safe applications, and classification for safety applications up to SIL 2.

Within an application, the amplifiers transfer binary signals from NAMUR sensors or mechanical contacts from the hazardous area to the safe area. A proximity sensor controls the load on the control system via a changeover relay contact. The operating direction can be reversed. All modules feature line fault monitoring: during a fault condition, the relays de-energise and the fault is indicated via LEDs in accordance with NAMUR NE44.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





