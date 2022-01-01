Pressure transmitter ideal for compressors

The latest new product offering from Jumo – available from sensor specialist, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation – is the Midas C12 CA pressure transmitter, which has been specially developed for applications in compressors. This ceramic sensor precisely acquires relative pressures and provides a reliable signal with long-term stability. By deliberately dispensing with unnecessary features, significant cost optimisation has been realised.

The custom-fit design of the compact housing (in aluminium or stainless steel) is based on the requirements of the compressor industry. Due to the standardised design, startup is particularly easy, so that no service or maintenance is required.

This device is available with four different measuring ranges up to 16 bar, and exhibits a linearity deviation of 0,4%. A 4-20 mA output signal is available for the two-wire pressure transmitter. The Jumo Midas C12 CA has a G¼ DIN 3852-11 process connection, while DIN EN 175301-803, form A is used as the electrical connection.

