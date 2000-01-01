Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Sasol coal mine deploys ABB protection relays

November 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Sasol Mining – part of South African integrated energy and chemical company Sasol – undertakes the company’s coal mining operations. Sasol Mining operates six coal mines that supply approximately 40 million tons of thermal coal feedstock per annum. At the company’s largest colliery, the Syferfontein mine in the Secunda area, Sasol Mining identified that the ventilation shaft was not sufficient to ensure the required aeration of the mining district. To ensure uninterrupted power supply to a new ventilation shaft, a new substation was needed.

In underground mining, ventilation systems are of paramount importance to ensure safe working conditions for people. Ventilation systems provide clean air, dilute and remove dust together with natural and machine exhaust gases, and provide cooling for personnel and machinery. Ventilation systems need to run continuously 24 hours a day, throughout the year, which means uninterrupted power supply is a key requirement. The energy demand is significant, and ventilation systems are currently the largest consumers of power in underground mines, accounting for as much as 50% of energy use.

For the new substation that feeds the new ventilation shaft, Sasol Mining chose a protection and control solution with ABB’s Relion relays from the product family’s 615 and 620 series, and the all-in-one protection relay REX640 to be installed in the medium-voltage switchgear. This is Sasol Mining’s first installation with ABB’s Relion protection and control relays.

“A key consideration for us, when deciding in favour of the Relion relays, was that they offered all the functionality we need,” said Divesh Ramasur, senior electrical engineer at Sasol Mining. “They are also flexible and offer extensive event and fault recording capabilities.”

Sasol Mining chose these protection and control relays because they offer the necessary circuit breaker control functions, and embed arc flash protection for increased safety. They also have simpler GOOSE (Generic Object-Oriented Substation Event) protocol utilisation and all have a R/L (remote/local) switch available on the relay faceplate for easier operation. Furthermore, the customer chose Relion 620 series relays for motor protection. These relays offer stall protection functionality and thermal overload protection which takes into account the actual starting time of the motor.

The installation of Relion relays has resulted in cost reduction and a smaller switchgear footprint. “With REX640 we can use only one relay for transformer protection, whereas earlier we had to use many different relays to achieve the same level of protection,” said Ramasur. “The REX640 relay has many protection functions available for transformer protection, such as low-impedance differential protection, low-impedance restricted earth-fault protection, sensitive earth fault protection, and tap changer control, all integrated into the relay. On top of that it has many binary inputs and outputs, and the relay can incorporate many analog inputs.”

As a result, the footprint of the switchgear was reduced, as there was no longer the need to install three different relays to obtain the same functionality. The smaller footprint was also achieved thanks to the built-in R/L switch and master trip relay, which meant there was no longer a need to install separate switches on the switchgear panel. The cost reduction, thanks to using REX640, was about 25%.

Ramasur also found the configurable LEDs on the relays to be of great help in finding faults quickly. He explained: “A great benefit comes from the 11 configurable LEDs and even 33 configurable LEDs for the REX640. They can be used to indicate which function operated, making it faster for the operator to find the fault.” What’s more, with the Relion 615 series (REF615) and 620 series (REM620) protection relays in the substation, the customer estimates that total costs were reduced by 10%.

On top of mining, Sasol is also involved in energy, chemicals and synthetic fuels. ABB and Sasol have a long business relationship and Sasol has previously used Relion relays at its Secunda and Sasolburg petrochemical plants, proving their suitability for operation in harsh environments. To further ensure optimal performance, Sasol Mining chose an additional layer of protection by way of conformal coating on the relays. Adding a conformal coating to the printed wired boards (PWBs) protects the electronic circuits in particularly demanding environmental conditions, such as in underground mining.

ABB’s scope of work was to supply, install and commission the equipment. Commissioning of the protection relays took place in June 2020.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5000, [email protected] www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

Read more...
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa’s longest HVDC link
Electrical Power & Protection News
Long-term service agreement will extend the operating life of the 40-year-old link, which is vital for economic growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Establishing a consistent architecture for power supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Power system resilience must be considered throughout the power system lifecycle, from the design phase of the project, through its operational and modernisation phases.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new EtherCAT-enabled power supplies in Beckhoff’s PS2000 range provide transparent mains and system monitoring.

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...
Making the all-electric mine possible
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Mining houses are confronted with the same energy transition as other industries, and have an urgent responsibility to transform the way they mine through technological change. It is clear that the energy ...

Read more...
ABB extends microwave consistency sensor portfolio
ABB South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ABB has updated its KPM KC7 microwave consistency transmitter portfolio with a larger flow-through sensor to fit process pipes with a diameter of up to 16 inches, giving more customers the choice to measure ...

Read more...
Dry-type transformers can cut insurance costs
Electrical Power & Protection
Insurers are increasingly noting the safety benefits of dry-type transformers and mini-substations in commercial and public buildings, which can translate into lower premiums.

Read more...
Transitioning from clean energy to climate solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
Carbon offsets are a business model to create a currency or value for (typically) nature-based on agriculturally based carbon mitigation projects, not the solution in and of itself.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved