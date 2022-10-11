Obituary: Steve Edwards

November 2022 News

A tribute from R&C Instrumentation’s staff.

We are sad to announce the passing of the founding member of R&C Instrumentation, Steve Edwards, on 11 October 2022.

After emigrating from the UK, Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal became Steve’s home for over 35 years, where he raised his family and started the company that you all know as R&C Instrumentation. Steve was a man of many talents, with a passion for the field of industrial temperature measurement, and his knowledge and expertise in the field have been invaluable to our team and our valued customers over the years.

Steve retired from an active role in the company in 2019 and spent the last few years pursuing his passion for rebuilding classic motorbikes, spending time with his family and enjoying travel adventures around the world on his motorbike.

He never failed to make people laugh and always made friends wherever he went. Steve will be missed dearly by all of us at R&C, his family, industry colleagues and the many friends he has made over the years.

We will never meet anyone like him again, but we will continue his legacy, keeping his memory alive. Rest well. Steve, May you continue your adventures on your trusty motorbike in the ever-after.

Credit(s)

R&C Instrumentation





