Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation

November 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The decentralised I/O system, CPX-AP-I, allows compact and lightweight I/O modules and valve terminals from Festo to be integrated into major host systems in a flexible and scalable way. Another advantage is its seamless connectivity from the field level right through to the cloud, providing access to features such as predictive maintenance and simplifying digitalisation efforts.

The CPX-AP-I lets users from machine building, automotive or electronics sectors transmit their machines’ process data in real time. Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules. Since existing Festo valve terminals can easily be integrated into the new system, nothing changes in terms of the pneumatic control sequence. An aspect that is forward-looking but already a reality is the system’s connection to the CPX-IOT IoT gateway, enabling status data to be exchanged in cloud systems.

The remote I/O all-rounder is equipped with IO-Link technology and IO-Link device tool. This simplifies commissioning without the need for additional software tools, and has a plug-in for the Festo Automation Suite and for using a web server, all tailored to each customer’s needs. This makes the system ideal for applications where installation space, decentralisation and digitalisation are key.

Based on the new AP system communication from Festo, the CPX-AP-I ensures fast and seamless communication in all common host environments using Ethernet-IP (Modbus), EtherCAT and Profinet. This gives users a machine design that meets the requirements of the digital factory of the future.

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





