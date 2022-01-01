Decentralised I/O system for factory digitalisation

The decentralised I/O system, CPX-AP-I, allows compact and lightweight I/O modules and valve terminals from Festo to be integrated into major host systems in a flexible and scalable way. Another advantage is its seamless connectivity from the field level right through to the cloud, providing access to features such as predictive maintenance and simplifying digitalisation efforts.
The CPX-AP-I lets users from machine building, automotive or electronics sectors transmit their machines’ process data in real time. Up to 80 I/O nodes can be connected to the main systems, with a cable length of up to 50 m between the modules. Since existing Festo valve terminals can easily be integrated into the new system, nothing changes in terms of the pneumatic control sequence. An aspect that is forward-looking but already a reality is the system’s connection to the CPX-IOT IoT gateway, enabling status data to be exchanged in cloud systems.
The remote I/O all-rounder is equipped with IO-Link technology and IO-Link device tool. This simplifies commissioning without the need for additional software tools, and has a plug-in for the Festo Automation Suite and for using a web server, all tailored to each customer’s needs. This makes the system ideal for applications where installation space, decentralisation and digitalisation are key.
Based on the new AP system communication from Festo, the CPX-AP-I ensures fast and seamless communication in all common host environments using Ethernet-IP (Modbus), EtherCAT and Profinet. This gives users a machine design that meets the requirements of the digital factory of the future.
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.
Read more...New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.
Read more...IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.
Read more...Streamlined production with Festo Core Range Festo South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo has developed an innovative product portfolio that contains a selection of over 2500 attractively priced quality products that have been designed with the optimised functionality necessary to fulfil numerous standard automation tasks.
Read more...Intrinsically safe EtherCAT I/O modules Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As a robust alternative to IP20 solutions with their elaborate housing protections, EPX modules with IP67 protection rating enable reliable data collection.