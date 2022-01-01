Editor's Choice
ABB showcases latest EV charging solutions

November 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Transportation accounts for nearly 24% of all global CO2 emissions. More than 75% of that is road transportation, including cars, trucks and motorbikes. Passenger cars alone account for 60% of global road transportation emissions. E-mobility, paired with renewable energy generation, can significantly lower global CO2 emissions, helping us achieve emission targets, reduce pollution and noise, and improve our health and comfort.

ABB showed off its AC and DC electric vehicle (EV) charging portfolio at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit from 5 to 7 October at the CISR in Tshwane, a highlight of Transport Month. The Terra 54 50-kW unit was under the spotlight, which has served ABB well for the last few years with its modular design. The Terra 124 was also showcased, an all-in-one, high-power charging station that allows charging network operators to quickly perform their charging station rollout.

Designed around the needs of today’s EV requirements, the Terra 124 is fully field-upgradable to 180 kW to meet the needs of tomorrow. Compact and scalable, it represents high-power charging innovation from ABB that brings more charging power to urban locations. Visitors got to experience ABB’s AC and DC wall boxes on its stand.

The Terra 360 charging solution was showcased virtually at the summit via a video presentation, to give visitors insight into the latest technology from ABB. “Our latest Terra 360 is the world’s most powerful and compact all-in-one high-power charging solution. Not only does it allow charging network operators to deploy fast charging stations, it accelerates the transition to future e-mobility,” said product marketing director, Ettienne Delport.

Looking to the future, the Terra 360 can output up to 360 kW and can charge four vehicles simultaneously at 90 kW each. It features a brand-new design that makes the charger more ergonomic and modern. With its intuitive user interface, the Terra 360 offers the end user a pleasant charging experience. What’s more, it supports the major charging standards CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO and AC Type-2.

A compact footprint enables quick, efficient installation of both the Terra 124 and the Terra 360 in any parking configuration. They allow easy frontal parking and charging, making them ideal for cities and shopping malls, and are a perfect fit for curb-side charging. Both units can serve two parallel drive-through lanes simultaneously, with each side equipped with different charging standard outlets.

As battery technology advances, major truck and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers are already releasing their lineups of low-noise, low-carbon producing electric vehicles. However, these high-power vehicles need high-power infrastructure, with a strong focus on safety. ABB offers future-proof integrated charger and grid connection solutions that reduce installation costs while meeting the highest safety standards.


