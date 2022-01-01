I/O-Link temperature sensor for food and beverage plants

Designed for application in food and beverage/dairy equipment, Anderson-Negele’s TSBF temperature sensor with IO-Link provides modularity and user-configurability in a compact package.
Its flex-hybrid technology supports digital and analog interfacing (IO-Link and 4-20 mA) with high specifications for temperature range, measuring accuracy and temperature resistance. The dual RTD sensor enables dual, parallel measurement and thus redundant monitoring of sensor performance. Many combinations of single and dual RTD, type Pt100 or Pt1000 sensors are available in accuracy classes A, AA or AAA.
The sensor’s one-piece stainless steel design maximises long-term stability and application reliability. A consistent modular design for easy individual configuration, combined with flex-hybrid technology, ensures extensive flexibility and future compatibility in new installations. For retrofitting in existing installations, any sensor of the TFP series can be replaced to take advantage of the TSBF’s more advanced design, and models are available for replacement of third-party devices.
