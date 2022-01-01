Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



I/O-Link temperature sensor for food and beverage plants

October 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Designed for application in food and beverage/dairy equipment, Anderson-Negele’s TSBF temperature sensor with IO-Link provides modularity and user-configurability in a compact package.

Its flex-hybrid technology supports digital and analog interfacing (IO-Link and 4-20 mA) with high specifications for temperature range, measuring accuracy and temperature resistance. The dual RTD sensor enables dual, parallel measurement and thus redundant monitoring of sensor performance. Many combinations of single and dual RTD, type Pt100 or Pt1000 sensors are available in accuracy classes A, AA or AAA.

The sensor’s one-piece stainless steel design maximises long-term stability and application reliability. A consistent modular design for easy individual configuration, combined with flex-hybrid technology, ensures extensive flexibility and future compatibility in new installations. For retrofitting in existing installations, any sensor of the TFP series can be replaced to take advantage of the TSBF’s more advanced design, and models are available for replacement of third-party devices.


Credit(s)

Email: [email protected]
www: www.mortoncontrols.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Morton Controls


Further reading:

Smart position sensor for valve actuators
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The MVQ101 from ifm electronic is a smart valve sensor that matches its settings to the application software, or manually using a ‘teach’ button.

Read more...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...

Read more...
Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).

Read more...
ABB extends microwave consistency sensor portfolio
ABB South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ABB has updated its KPM KC7 microwave consistency transmitter portfolio with a larger flow-through sensor to fit process pipes with a diameter of up to 16 inches, giving more customers the choice to measure ...

Read more...
Ultrasonic clear label sensor
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Ultrasonic technology, coupled with digital signal processing, makes the detection of clear and opaque labels on clear or opaque backing material easy.

Read more...
Ultrasonic analysis of roller oils
Morton Controls Flow Measurement & Control
LiquiSonic for rolling mills is successfully employed for all types of rolling stands and treatment plants for stainless steels, carbon steels and non-ferrous metals.

Read more...
Light curtain for industrial door safety applications
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Telco Sensors’ infrared Spaceguard series devices consist of a multi-beam transmitter and receiver unit, which are mounted opposite each other at the entrance of the door, whereby the infrared light from ...

Read more...
Magnetic position sensors with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck’s new WIM-IOL series offers compact magnetic field sensors with a digital interface for measuring ranges from 32 to 256 mm.

Read more...
Humidity and temperature transmitter with optional CO2 module
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Various models, with protection classes between IP20 and IP65, make the device suitable for a wide range of building automation applications.

Read more...
Remote monitoring keeps cherries cool
Sensors & Transducers News
The innovative and adaptable nature of the NviroSense system allows for various applications to be added on as per the client’s requirements.

Read more...










