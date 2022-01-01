Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Position and speed sensing for hydraulic cylinders

October 2022 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

On offer from Instrotech are Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders which measure stroke and speed in hydraulic cylinders with impressive efficiency, flexibility and robustness.


The sensors use a wire-draw mechanism that is integrated directly into the cylinder to measure the stroke. The wire of this mechanism is secured to the piston head so that when the cylinder extends, the wire is pulled out from the internal wire drum. The resulting rotation of the drum is detected by the contactless sensor system and converted into a linear position. This means that precise and absolute position or speed tracking of the cylinder is possible at any time.

The magnets used to measure the rotation are scanned by the contactless sensor system through the pressure-resistant baseplate of the SGH sensors. The electronic components are fully encapsulated and located on the non-pressurised side of the system. The entire measuring system is therefore incorporated into the cylinder and optimally protected against external environmental influences. In contrast to measuring systems mounted externally on the cylinder, this sensor system cannot be damaged, negatively affected or destroyed by environmental conditions.

Developed for mobile hydraulics

The Siko SGH sensors were designed and developed in line with the strict specifications of renowned hydraulic cylinder manufacturers. Market demands ensured that Siko met the requirements regarding robustness, durability and functionality. Siko worked closely together with cylinder manufacturers to define and satisfy the specifications regarding service life, shock and vibration resistance, EMC, and compatibility with various hydraulic media. All specifications were tested and confirmed in endurance tests at the facilities of cylinder manufacturers or in external accredited laboratories.

Intelligent sensors for smart cylinders

The SGH technology transforms hydraulic and telescopic cylinders, as well as piston accumulators, into smart cylinders and hydraulic systems. A suitable sensor is available for all applications.

With measuring lengths of up to 5000 mm, a wide selection of interfaces and high flexibility for integration of the sensors, the SGH family offers a wide range of possibilities. Redundant options and sensors for performance levels of up to PLd are available for safety-critical applications.

Reliable position tracking

Smart sensors take mobile hydraulics to a new level of safety and efficiency, taking into account functional safety requirements. Safety concepts for mobile machinery has been a topic of interest since the implementation of the Machinery Directive EN 13849. Sensors of the Siko SGH range help implement intelligent safety concepts for mobile machinery and meet the requirements of the specific safety standards for different utility vehicles.

The safety versions of the SGH25 and SGH50 sensors meet the requirements for use in applications up to performance level d (PLd). Safe and redundant design in compliance with CAT3 as well as a safe mechanical design means Siko products are pre-destined for use in safety-critical applications, also under unusual conditions.

In addition, the sensors supply process data which not only serve to satisfy safety requirements, but also offer an added value for the machine. The process data can therefore provide insight into an impending seal maintenance interval. Flexible support tracking in crane and lifting applications extends the working ranges of the machine. Memory functions in industrial trucks save time and make work safer. All these are examples of how SGH sensors not only make machinery safer, but also more efficient.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3oqS7oY


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: [email protected]
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Digitalisation of pressure measurement through IoT
Instrotech Editor's Choice
Keller has extensive experience in recording and processing measurement data, whether for water level or fill level monitoring, or general pressure measurement. Digitalisation takes this to the next level.

Read more...
Compact thermal imager with auto hotspot finder
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Alongside the usual use of an IR camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output.

Read more...
Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs
Instrotech Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download.

Read more...
Variable-area flowmeter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The Kobold KDS comprises a stainless steel device with an integrated, conical stainless steel measuring tube and a vertically movable float.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for perfect coffee
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Rex-Royal has sourced pressure transducers from Keller’s 21C series for its S300 model range of bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Read more...
Pulse totaliser counter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
How do you audit a compressed air system?
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The British and American governments estimate that as much as 10% of all electricity generated is consumed by air compressors, and that some 50% of this energy is wasted. Air leaks alone can account for ...

Read more...
The shortest distance between concept and solution
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
QuickDesign is the only free, browser-based integrated package design program in the hydraulics industry. And now it includes a new SmartConnect browser-based schematic tool that allows you to take ...

Read more...
Wireless communication and control of electro-pneumatic manifolds and IO
SMC Corporation South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pneumatic solenoid valves, for many decades,were controlled through discrete wiring,with each solenoid individually wired and connected to a common cable, such as a 25-pin D-sub connector. Technology ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved