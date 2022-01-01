Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Festo Didactic sponsors primary school renovations

October 2022 News

Education is a fundamental driver of our young people’s development. It is the only way society can continue to grow and prosper in a country faced with numerous adversities. According to the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” In this vein, Festo Didactic persistently invests in the education of young children and the youth of South Africa.


In commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy, Festo Didactic was part of a (public-private partnership) group of companies that came together to renovate Sakhelwe Primary School. Situated in Springs in Gauteng, the school hosted a celebration to thank the sponsors, themed ‘Do what you can with what you have and where you are’.

Part of the prestigious entourage were Mr David Setlhake, head of didactic learning systems in South Africa at Festo; Miss Happy Sibande, principal of the Ekurhuleni East TVET college; and Mr J Dlabathi, chairperson at SALGA (South African Local Government Association). Representatives from companies such as MICA, AfriSam, Build it, Afri tool, Konica Minolta and Marley were also in attendance.

Festo donated R50 000 for upgrading and furnishing the school’s library to provide the learners with a comfortable learning space and sharpen their minds. “I am happy to be part of such an impactful project that will change the lives of our young future leaders,” said Setlhake.

A number of young children don’t take much interest in academic subjects such as science and maths. For this reason, the automation company is working on introducing robotics equipment at learning institutions. Robotics is one of the technologies changing the world’s industrial landscape. They have a wonderful effect in generating young children’s interest and also emphasise practical learning to prepare them for the future. Festo is seeking to increase the uptake of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects to ensure that learners can access careers in these fields.

Official partner of WorldSkills competitions

In addition to STEM, Festo also develops learners in higher institutions, ie, technical colleges and universities, through various initiatives such as WorldSkills competitions and internships. The skills competition aims to raise awareness and encourage young individuals to take up careers as artisans.

Festo recently hosted the Gauteng group of competitors at its Isando premises in Kempton Park. Shortly after, the fourth edition of the biennial national competition took place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (DICC) in KwaZulu-Natal. These competitions prepared young professionals for the industry and to be globally competitive.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Update on SABS’s turnaround strategy implementation
News
In the 2021/22 financial year, the bureau achieved a 7,8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, with some areas needing more time to become profitable.

Read more...
Water: the emerging precious resource
News
We have a lot of ways to address water problems, stemming from the fact that we’ve not been very good at it in the past.

Read more...
Opto 22’s groov gets top billing
Opto Africa Holdings News
Frost & Sullivan award recognises advanced remote I/O connectivity and highly differentiated industrial controller applications based on open standards.

Read more...
Chemicals specialist taps Emerson for automation upgrade
Emerson Automation Solutions News
The agreement aims to deliver more efficient project implementation for Lanxess to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

Read more...
SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of the largest wind farm operator in SA, was among four women in the top 10 of the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing.

Read more...
SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch
News
EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is headed for Cape Canaveral for pre-launch testing ahead of the Transporter-6 mission.

Read more...
SABS commemorates World Standards Day
News
World Standards Day is observed every year on 14 October to celebrate the work of the experts around the world that contribute to the development and maintenance of standards.

Read more...
New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
News
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills.

Read more...
Zutari paves the way for sustainable transport infrastructure
News
“Adequate transport networks, coupled with a robust industrial development plan for these communities, generates employment and significantly improves the quality of life for many.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved