Festo Didactic sponsors primary school renovations

October 2022 News

Education is a fundamental driver of our young people’s development. It is the only way society can continue to grow and prosper in a country faced with numerous adversities. According to the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” In this vein, Festo Didactic persistently invests in the education of young children and the youth of South Africa.





In commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy, Festo Didactic was part of a (public-private partnership) group of companies that came together to renovate Sakhelwe Primary School. Situated in Springs in Gauteng, the school hosted a celebration to thank the sponsors, themed ‘Do what you can with what you have and where you are’.

Part of the prestigious entourage were Mr David Setlhake, head of didactic learning systems in South Africa at Festo; Miss Happy Sibande, principal of the Ekurhuleni East TVET college; and Mr J Dlabathi, chairperson at SALGA (South African Local Government Association). Representatives from companies such as MICA, AfriSam, Build it, Afri tool, Konica Minolta and Marley were also in attendance.

Festo donated R50 000 for upgrading and furnishing the school’s library to provide the learners with a comfortable learning space and sharpen their minds. “I am happy to be part of such an impactful project that will change the lives of our young future leaders,” said Setlhake.

A number of young children don’t take much interest in academic subjects such as science and maths. For this reason, the automation company is working on introducing robotics equipment at learning institutions. Robotics is one of the technologies changing the world’s industrial landscape. They have a wonderful effect in generating young children’s interest and also emphasise practical learning to prepare them for the future. Festo is seeking to increase the uptake of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects to ensure that learners can access careers in these fields.

Official partner of WorldSkills competitions

In addition to STEM, Festo also develops learners in higher institutions, ie, technical colleges and universities, through various initiatives such as WorldSkills competitions and internships. The skills competition aims to raise awareness and encourage young individuals to take up careers as artisans.

Festo recently hosted the Gauteng group of competitors at its Isando premises in Kempton Park. Shortly after, the fourth edition of the biennial national competition took place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (DICC) in KwaZulu-Natal. These competitions prepared young professionals for the industry and to be globally competitive.





