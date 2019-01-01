Cutting it at Multi Alloys since 2019

Multi Alloys, established in 1997, is a supplier of nickel alloys, duplex and high-alloy stainless steel and titanium, as well as a stockist of specialist niche metals. In 2019, the company added flexible pre-cut solutions to its scope of supply.

The Multi Alloys team says it is focused on developing and enhancing its special alloy and metals offering, and adding value to customers across southern Africa through the delivery of quality products and exceptional service. “We do this by listening to our customers to find out what their specific requirements are,” says sales consultant, Jason Brokken. “When we identified a clear need for smaller plate that must be available on short lead times, we responded immediately by looking for a suitable partner with excellent cutting capabilities.

“Always mindful of best practices, it was our intention to partner with a like-minded company that prides itself on excellence in both workmanship and service,” continues Jason. “This led us to invest in a partnership with Maxjet. In addition to the fact that the company’s MD, Preeshan Naidoo, has over 20 years of experience in precision water-jet cutting and profiling, he also has in-depth knowledge of our business, having dealt with Multi Alloys for over 15 years.”

Brokken unpacks the benefits of pre-cut solutions: “The fact that our pre-cuts are available off the shelf helps to optimise our customers’ uptime as they do not need to wait a couple of days for their plate to be cut. Moreover, customers have the flexibility of ordering smaller pieces which are of course priced lower than large plates.” He adds that all Multi Alloys plate grades (2205/2507/904L and 310s) are available to customers in pre-cuts.

Multi Alloys became a specialised and focused division of ISO 9001-certified, Level 4 B-BBEE company, EMVAfrica, in 2021.

For more information contact Multi Alloys, +27 11 466 2480, www.emvafrica.co.za





