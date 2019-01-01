Cutting it at Multi Alloys since 2019
October 2022
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Multi Alloys, established in 1997, is a supplier of nickel alloys, duplex and high-alloy stainless steel and titanium, as well as a stockist of specialist niche metals. In 2019, the company added flexible pre-cut solutions to its scope of supply.
The Multi Alloys team says it is focused on developing and enhancing its special alloy and metals offering, and adding value to customers across southern Africa through the delivery of quality products and exceptional service. “We do this by listening to our customers to find out what their specific requirements are,” says sales consultant, Jason Brokken. “When we identified a clear need for smaller plate that must be available on short lead times, we responded immediately by looking for a suitable partner with excellent cutting capabilities.
“Always mindful of best practices, it was our intention to partner with a like-minded company that prides itself on excellence in both workmanship and service,” continues Jason. “This led us to invest in a partnership with Maxjet. In addition to the fact that the company’s MD, Preeshan Naidoo, has over 20 years of experience in precision water-jet cutting and profiling, he also has in-depth knowledge of our business, having dealt with Multi Alloys for over 15 years.”
Brokken unpacks the benefits of pre-cut solutions: “The fact that our pre-cuts are available off the shelf helps to optimise our customers’ uptime as they do not need to wait a couple of days for their plate to be cut. Moreover, customers have the flexibility of ordering smaller pieces which are of course priced lower than large plates.” He adds that all Multi Alloys plate grades (2205/2507/904L and 310s) are available to customers in pre-cuts.
Multi Alloys became a specialised and focused division of ISO 9001-certified, Level 4 B-BBEE company, EMVAfrica, in 2021.
For more information contact Multi Alloys, +27 11 466 2480, www.emvafrica.co.za
Further reading:
Terminal blocks for building installations
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The disconnect slide of the PTI terminal blocks easily disconnects the terminals from the neutral conductor, enabling a quick dielectric test.
Read more...
Modular electronics housings for building automation
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Housing covers with an integrated 2,4-inch touch display and membrane keypad allow easy implementation of display and operating solutions.
Read more...
Compact DC charging cable awarded Good Design Award 2021
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The award was given for Phoenix Contact’s DC charging cables in accordance with CCS Type 1 and CCS Type 2 standards for electric vehicles in the Transportation category.
Read more...
High quality enclosures
ATI Systems
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Eldon Hoffman enclosures are distributed in southern Africa by ATI Systems. The product range consists of a complete range of high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, with all the ...
Read more...
Fire safety approval for halogen-free TPE cables
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
This is the first time Underwriters Laboratories has recognised that halogen-free TPE cables can also meet fire protection requirements in industry.
Read more...
Small terminal blocks for maximum benefits
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The range of terminal blocks in miniature format from Phoenix Contact can be conveniently wired and mounted in various ways, in even the narrowest of spaces.
Read more...
Heavy-duty connectors in various colours
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.
Read more...
Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.
Read more...
How to achieve sustainable manufacturing
Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industry faces the mammoth task of developing sustainable alternatives, minimising waste while saving energy and using alternative energy sources.
Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.
Read more...