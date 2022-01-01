Opto 22’s groov gets top billing

October 2022 News

Based on its recent analysis of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) edge control solutions industry, market advisory firm Frost & Sullivan has recognised Opto 22 with the 2022 ‘Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award’.

Opto 22 is rapidly growing and increasing its customer base featuring cutting-edge technologies designed and developed in part by third-party partners. The company’s partners include leading technology businesses such as Cirrus Link, Codesys, Sepasoft, HiveMQ and Kepware.

“groov technology can solve one of the most challenging aspects of IIoT: how to collect data from the edge of the network and make it available to the software that consumes it and people that use it, overcoming the intrinsic complexity, security, integrity and cost issues,” said Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well positioned to drive the IIoT edge control solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.”

With world-class solutions such as groov EPIC (Edge Programmable Industrial Controller) and groov RIO (remote I/O), Opto 22 advanced the IIoT edge control solutions industry and made the work of industry experts more efficient. Through groov EPIC, the company dramatically upgraded industrial systems’ control, cost-effectiveness and performance. With groov RIO, Opto 22 supports companies in collecting data directly from their equipment’s sensors and systems to maintain operational performance over time.

Additionally, based on its customer-centric philosophy, Opto 22 understands its success depends on customer satisfaction. This core belief drives the company’s business practices on a day-to-day basis, delivering seamless transparency across the entire customer journey to stand out from its closest competitors.

“Opto 22’s products and solutions are universally recognised in the industry for their quality, reliability, ease of use and innovation, combining real-time I/O sensing and control with connectivity to a broad diversity of devices, applications and services, such as field sensors, PLCs, databases, software applications and cloud services – all of this without the need for industrial computers or middleware,” noted Sebastián Trolli, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Opto Africa Holdings





