Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Opto 22’s groov gets top billing

October 2022 News

Based on its recent analysis of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) edge control solutions industry, market advisory firm Frost & Sullivan has recognised Opto 22 with the 2022 ‘Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award’.

Opto 22 is rapidly growing and increasing its customer base featuring cutting-edge technologies designed and developed in part by third-party partners. The company’s partners include leading technology businesses such as Cirrus Link, Codesys, Sepasoft, HiveMQ and Kepware.

“groov technology can solve one of the most challenging aspects of IIoT: how to collect data from the edge of the network and make it available to the software that consumes it and people that use it, overcoming the intrinsic complexity, security, integrity and cost issues,” said Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well positioned to drive the IIoT edge control solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.”

With world-class solutions such as groov EPIC (Edge Programmable Industrial Controller) and groov RIO (remote I/O), Opto 22 advanced the IIoT edge control solutions industry and made the work of industry experts more efficient. Through groov EPIC, the company dramatically upgraded industrial systems’ control, cost-effectiveness and performance. With groov RIO, Opto 22 supports companies in collecting data directly from their equipment’s sensors and systems to maintain operational performance over time.

Additionally, based on its customer-centric philosophy, Opto 22 understands its success depends on customer satisfaction. This core belief drives the company’s business practices on a day-to-day basis, delivering seamless transparency across the entire customer journey to stand out from its closest competitors.

“Opto 22’s products and solutions are universally recognised in the industry for their quality, reliability, ease of use and innovation, combining real-time I/O sensing and control with connectivity to a broad diversity of devices, applications and services, such as field sensors, PLCs, databases, software applications and cloud services – all of this without the need for industrial computers or middleware,” noted Sebastián Trolli, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 326 2900
Fax: +27 11 326 3542
Email: [email protected]
www: www.opto.africa
Articles: More information and articles about Opto Africa Holdings


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Update on SABS’s turnaround strategy implementation
News
In the 2021/22 financial year, the bureau achieved a 7,8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, with some areas needing more time to become profitable.

Read more...
Water: the emerging precious resource
News
We have a lot of ways to address water problems, stemming from the fact that we’ve not been very good at it in the past.

Read more...
Festo Didactic sponsors primary school renovations
News
Festo donated R50 000 for upgrading and furnishing the school’s library to provide the learners with a comfortable learning space and sharpen their minds.

Read more...
Chemicals specialist taps Emerson for automation upgrade
Emerson Automation Solutions News
The agreement aims to deliver more efficient project implementation for Lanxess to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

Read more...
SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of the largest wind farm operator in SA, was among four women in the top 10 of the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing.

Read more...
SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch
News
EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is headed for Cape Canaveral for pre-launch testing ahead of the Transporter-6 mission.

Read more...
SABS commemorates World Standards Day
News
World Standards Day is observed every year on 14 October to celebrate the work of the experts around the world that contribute to the development and maintenance of standards.

Read more...
New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
News
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills.

Read more...
Zutari paves the way for sustainable transport infrastructure
News
“Adequate transport networks, coupled with a robust industrial development plan for these communities, generates employment and significantly improves the quality of life for many.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved